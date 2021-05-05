Hanover Central uses delayed start as motivation against Washington Township

CEDAR LAKE — The state’s top-ranked Class 3A baseball team was thrown a curve before the game started Wednesday and handled it just as well as the ones thrown their way in a game that started 54 minutes late.
Washington Township had to wait for its bus to finish its route before leaving the school parking lot, a delay that threatened to take the edge off the Hanover Central players, who were eager to play ball.
If anything, the delay added to their desire to play and the Wildcats got hot early with the bats and stayed hot, defeating the Senators, 11-3.
After the first two batters were retired, Hanover Central turned three triples (one sun-aided), a single and a walk into four runs in the first inning and despite a few errors in the infield in later innings, were able to cruise to victory.
“The schedule says 4:30,” first baseman/pitcher Bret Matthys said after going 3 for 4 and falling a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. “We expect to play at 4:30, not at 5:15. It gave us a little extra anger, and we took it out on them.”
The Senators (9-5) filed off the bus and into the dugout at 4:53 and first pitch came at 5:24.
“The bus driver had a route to run 'til 4,” veteran Washington Township coach Randy Roberts said. “We were waiting at the door, and as soon as she arrived we were out of the parking lot within a minute. We don’t have a bus that is not being run and can take us. We have to wait until the kids can be delivered, so I knew we wouldn’t get here ’til 5.”
Matthys, who also pitched a scoreless seventh, started the two-out rally in the first with a triple over the right fielder’s head. Blaze Cano made it back-to-back triples to right, Adam Graham walked, Cade Walker singled in a run and Zach Zychowski plated two more runs with a triple to right.
“They’re too good to make any mistakes whatsoever,” Roberts said. “They put four on us in the first inning after we had two outs. Tough sun out there. After that, we were chasing, chasing a good team. They’re better than us.”
Mixing fastballs and sliders, Walker limited the Senators to two runs (one earned) and two hits and two walks and struck out four in five innings, which won’t hurt his chances of being in the pitching mix when games take on more importance.
Peyton Olejnik and Matthys are set as the Wildcats’ starting pitchers for the postseason, and several others are competing for spots.
“Hopefully, I can come in in relief for the big games and put down teams early and maintain leads when we have them,” said Walker, who drove in three runs Wednesday.
Hanover Central coach Ryan Bridges said he was pleased with the way his players handled the delay. They watched as Washington Township went through its normal pregame routine.
“After we got loose and ready, I was just happy they were able to bring a lot of energy right away,” Bridges said. “I thought maybe with the game not getting started right away that might get us into a lull. They were ready to play and didn’t want to wait on anybody. That might have given them a little extra fire.”
The Wildcats (16-1-1) produced from the top of the lineup to the bottom. Leadoff man Gunnar Howes singled twice and drove in three runs, and No. 9 hitter Gannon Howes singled, walked, stole a base and scored two runs.
“We’ve got some speed and we’ve got some guys who can swing it,” Bridges said. “Gannon’s one of the fastest kids around here.”
The Wildcats aren’t using their team speed to run away with the target that comes with being ranked No. 1 in the state in the 3A coaches poll.
“We weren’t ranked to start the year, but we knew what we had,” Bridges said. “Not a lot of people knew what we had. They’re embracing it. We try to talk about that. There’s a target on our back. Everybody knows who we are right now. That wasn’t known at the beginning of the year. We want everyone’s best shot because that’s getting us ready for sectional play.”
Walker added, “We like it because we see everybody’s ace and we’re the hunted ones.”
Walker said he hopes to make the Purdue Northwest baseball team as a walk-on next season. Matthys will be there on scholarship and has been told to expect to be used as a pitcher and a first baseman. Smooth, fast center fielder Jared Comia committed to Illinois to play baseball on scholarship.
Talented and confident, the Wildcats seem to have the secret to not letting the No. 1 ranking become a burden.
“I like it,” Matthys said. “We’re getting everyone’s best, and that brings out the best in us.”