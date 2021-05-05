Hanover Central uses delayed start as motivation against Washington Township

Hanover Central coach Ryan Bridges said he was pleased with the way his players handled the delay. They watched as Washington Township went through its normal pregame routine.

“After we got loose and ready, I was just happy they were able to bring a lot of energy right away,” Bridges said. “I thought maybe with the game not getting started right away that might get us into a lull. They were ready to play and didn’t want to wait on anybody. That might have given them a little extra fire.”

The Wildcats (16-1-1) produced from the top of the lineup to the bottom. Leadoff man Gunnar Howes singled twice and drove in three runs, and No. 9 hitter Gannon Howes singled, walked, stole a base and scored two runs.

“We’ve got some speed and we’ve got some guys who can swing it,” Bridges said. “Gannon’s one of the fastest kids around here.”

The Wildcats aren’t using their team speed to run away with the target that comes with being ranked No. 1 in the state in the 3A coaches poll.