Hanover Central football looked unbeatable in the 2022 regular season.

The Wildcats went 9-0, outscoring opponents 439-33. Their smallest margin of victory was 35 points, still a five-touchdown game. In the Greater South Shore Conference, their closest game was a 40-point win. However, when Hanover Central ran into West Lafayette in the sectional final, the Wildcats looked overmatched, falling 44-17.

Hanover Central has outgrown the GSSC, and it's probably best for both parties. The Wildcats are moving to the Northwest Crossroads Conference for the 2023-24 school year.

"We were finding that we weren't getting the competition that was needed for our students," Hanover Central public information officer Kim Mooney said. "It's all really exciting."

Hanover Central baseball, boys basketball, boys soccer, football, girls basketball, girls soccer, softball and volleyball programs have combined for a 142-44 record in the GSSC since the start of the 2019-20 school year. That's a 76.3% winning percentage to go with eight conference titles.

It makes sense; Hanover Central sports the largest enrollment of any school in the conference by a comfortable margin — something that mirrors the rapid growth of Cedar Lake. The town saw a 22% population growth between the 2010 and 2020 census. As a result of the growth, Hanover Community School Corp. recently opened a new grade school, a new preschool, a new resource center and revamped athletic facilities.

The problem for the Wildcats athletic programs is that GSSC success hasn't translated to the postseason. Hanover Central still has just one state title to its name, a Class 2A softball crown in 2004. In the time frame mentioned before, the Wildcats teams have just one regional and one semistate title, both won by the 2021 baseball team.

The hope is that a transition to a tougher conference schedule in the NCC will better prepare Hanover Central's teams for the tough schools they'll face later down the line.

"We will face quality players, coaches and programs on a weekly basis," Wildcats football coach Brian Parker said. "It'll challenge us throughout the season and better prepare us for the postseason."

The Wildcats didn't rush into the decision, though. Before applying to join the NCC in 2021, Hanover Central's athletic administration sat down with each of its teams' coaches as well as the school's Captains Council, a group made up of student-athletes from each sports team.

"They sat down with them and were like, 'Is this something that we want to do?'" Mooney said. "A majority of everybody said, 'Yeah, absolutely. Let's do it.'"

In NCC, the Wildcats join Andrean, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell and Munster and their 37 combined state titles.

"(Joining the NCC) will better our athletes," Hanover Central track and cross country coach Michelle Duffy said, "challenge them and humble them. If we want to be the best, we must face the best, and the NCC will force us to get better very quickly."

