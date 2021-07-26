 Skip to main content
Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington wins statewide award
Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington wins statewide award

  • Updated
Ryan Harrington, Highland

Highland coach Ryan Harrington congratulates Jacklyn Smailis during the 2015 Munster Sectional prelims. Harrington was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association on Saturday.

 John Smierciak, File, The Times

PREP SPORTS

Highland's Harrington wins AD of the Year: Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington was awarded with the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association's Athletic Director of the Year award on Saturday. Harrington was a swim coach before becoming Trojanss' athletic director and has been involved in numerous AD groups around the state. The IATA recognizes Harrington's support of policies to ensure student-athletes' health and safety.

IHSAA adds Jasper AD to staff: Brian Lewis was named an IHSAA assistant commissioner on Tuesday. Lewis has 15 years in post-secondary education, including athletic director stints at Jasper and Monrovia. He served as head football coach and a teacher from 2006-13 at North Vermillion, Columbia City and Evansville North.

PRO BASEBALL

Pirates, Padres make Frazier trade official: The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He'll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer. Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal. The MLB trade deadline is this Friday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson picked as ACC favorite: Clemson is the preseason favorite to win a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Tigers were picked on 125 of 147 votes from media members attending the ACC Kickoff preseason media days last week. They were selected on all but one ballot to win the Atlantic Division race. Dabo Swinney's Tigers last year became the first team in any power conference to win six straight league football championship games. And their current streak of ACC championships is the league’s longest since Bobby Bowden’s Florida State teams won at least a share of the crown for nine straight seasons after joining the league in 1992. North Carolina was chosen to win the Coastal Division and earned 16 votes to win the league title, marking the first time the Tar Heels were named to win the division since 2016 after claiming the 2015 Coastal title.

