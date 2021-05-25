Highland-Morton marathon game from 1991 lives on years later in players' minds

Postseason memories, uplifting and painful alike, created in high school baseball in the postseason have a way of lingering.
Sectional play begins Wednesday and for every player talented enough to make it to the varsity level, it will pay to remember one of the most instructive baseball quotes, fractured grammar and all, ever uttered.
“It ain’t over 'til it’s over,” late great Yankees catcher Yogi Berra said.
Yogi was full of gems, known as Yogi-isms:
“Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t go to yours.”
“It ain’t the heat; it’s the humility.”
“The future ain’t what it used to be.”
But the past is, always was and always will be precisely what it used to be. Nobody who played in or watched the Sectional final between Highland and Morton 30 years ago at East Chicago’s Block Stadium, need be reminded of that. If Yogi had never come up with “It ain’t over ’til it’s over,” one of the Governors or Trojans just might have.
Witnesses remember that a large crowd assembled at Block Field and watched Morton leading 6-2 in the seventh inning with two outs and the Trojans’ batter at the plate with an 0-2 count.
One. Strike. Away.
Highland scored four runs to tie it. The game went into extra innings, and the teams found themselves tied again, 9-9. Then in a bizarre twist that fit the nature of the game, fog rolled in off the lake, forcing the suspension of the suspense until two days later. Highland won, 12-9 in 11 innings.
Mike Scharnke was a junior designated hitter for Morton. When did it stop hurting?
“I am still not over it, buddy,” Scharnke said by phone after the 13-and-under baseball team he coaches finished their game. “It will bother me until the day I die.”
Scharnke asked a couple of former teammates if they would agree to be interviewed for this story. They declined.
“They’re over it,” Scharnke said. “They’re over it.”
By that, he means they are over talking about it.
“They were the No. 2 team in the state and for 6 2/3 innings and two strikes, we were the better team,” Scharnke said. “They were loaded. They had (Brian) Guzek, (Mark) Ozelie, Jess Spain, (Marc) Wohadlo. They were the much better team. We had played them five times up to that point and they handled us every time. If we were going to get them, it had to be that night.”
The years and experiences with players from that Highland team have enabled Scharnke to have a better understanding of the feelings toward the victors in the game he’ll never forget, feelings he once might have mistaken for hatred.
“I didn’t like those guys,” Scharnke said. “I wouldn’t say it was hatred. I think it was more jealousy than hatred.”
When he became teammates with some of them in highly competitive slo-pitch softball, and fraternized with them at Traditions Bar in HIghland those feelings gave way to others.
“I’m really good friends with Jess Spain,” Scharnke said of the Trojan who had a huge hand in the comeback. “I became good friends with a lot of those guys. They’re good guys. They’re just regular guys with families and kids, just like me. I get along with them great.”
Five years ago, Highland coach John Bogner organized a 25-year reunion for the team coached by Dan Miller. COVID-19 kept a 30-year reunion from happening. Scharnke borrowed a video of the game, headed to his basement and “watched it by myself with a few beers.”
The game details seem like yesterday to him, but something he noticed reminded him that many years have passed.
“Some of the parents were smoking right there in the stands, smoking cigarettes,” Scharnke said. “It was crazy. Even when I was watching it, even though I know what happened, I still thought we were going to win.”
For Highland, Guzek and Ozelie were the team’s top pitchers. When one pitched, the other played shortstop.
Guzek returned a call on his drive home to Will County, Illinois after watching his son Jack’s Iowa team play a Big Ten baseball game at Northwestern.
“I was in shock: ‘I can’t believe we just came back. I can’t believe it,’ ” Guzek said.
He recalled the seventh-inning details: “Two outs, an 0-2 count to Marc Wohadlo. He gets hit (by a pitch). Jess Spain hits a two-run home run on a 3-0 count.”
The four-run lead is cut in half.
“I walk. Mark Ozelie hits a line-drive single to right,” Guzek continued. “Steve Ochman comes up, hits a bloop to short center, a Texas Leaguer.”
Scharnke called the hit’s destination, “The Bermuda Triangle,” to shallow left-center, three fielders converging, nobody catching it. The ball isn’t fielded cleanly and the throw to the plate too high. Guzek scores from second, Ozelie all the way from first. Tie ballgame, 6-6.
Highland took a 9-6 lead in extra innings, Morton tied it at 9-9 and then came the fog with Highland at the plate and runners on first and second. Two teams with nearly two days to revive a remarkable game.
“We were practicing this complicated pickoff play, throwing into center field, and we see this guy standing next to his car, watching us,” Scharnke said. “Then he got in his car and drove off. We were almost 100% sure it was the father of one of their players. We said, ‘OK, that’s not going to work.’ We tried it anyway. It didn’t work.”
All schools played in the same classification in Indiana back then. Highland made it all the way to the final day of the postseason, but lost in the morning game, settling for being one of the state’s final four teams standing.
Both Guzek and Scharnke shared fond memories of their coaches.
“He was a great guy to play for,” Guzek said of Dan Miller, who attended the reunion five years ago. “Very knowledgeable, very competitive, but joked around with us a lot. He was always the one throwing batting practice, just a good guy to play for. He always got the most out of his players.”
Scharnke expressed similar sentiments about his coach, the late Greg Jancich, who coached baseball at Morton for 33 years and taught economics and government for 49 years before dying June 4, 2019, from brain and spinal cancer at the age of 83.
“He was pure baseball, a great teacher of the game, a great teacher of life,” Scharnke said. “And he was an even better school teacher than baseball coach. I wasn’t an honor student. I hated school, but once I got into his classes, I was really into it.”
Baseball itself can teach lessons, sometimes cruel ones. Scharnke forever reminds his baseball pupils that there is no clock in the sport and what that means.
“I tell our kids every day: Ain’t no game over ’til it’s over,” Scharnke said. “Ever. Ever. It ain’t ever over. We’re living proof of that.”
