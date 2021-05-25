Highland-Morton marathon game from 1991 lives on years later in players' minds

One. Strike. Away.

Highland scored four runs to tie it. The game went into extra innings, and the teams found themselves tied again, 9-9. Then in a bizarre twist that fit the nature of the game, fog rolled in off the lake, forcing the suspension of the suspense until two days later. Highland won, 12-9 in 11 innings.

Mike Scharnke was a junior designated hitter for Morton. When did it stop hurting?

“I am still not over it, buddy,” Scharnke said by phone after the 13-and-under baseball team he coaches finished their game. “It will bother me until the day I die.”

Scharnke asked a couple of former teammates if they would agree to be interviewed for this story. They declined.

“They’re over it,” Scharnke said. “They’re over it.”

By that, he means they are over talking about it.

“They were the No. 2 team in the state and for 6 2/3 innings and two strikes, we were the better team,” Scharnke said. “They were loaded. They had (Brian) Guzek, (Mark) Ozelie, Jess Spain, (Marc) Wohadlo. They were the much better team. We had played them five times up to that point and they handled us every time. If we were going to get them, it had to be that night.”