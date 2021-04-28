Highlighted by no-hitter, freshman duo leads the way for youthful Morton

Green has posted a 0.54 ERA in four appearances, while batting .458 with 11 hits, seven RBIs and 14 runs scored. However, she is quick to point out that the Governors' 5-3-1 record and 4-0 start in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference has been a collective effort.

Fellow freshman pitcher Analise Campos, a lefty, has had a strong season, too. She's notched 18 strikeouts while batting .480 with 12 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

"We're having a lot of fun, and we've just been practicing really hard," Campos said. "We gotta keep pushing and working, even when it's an off day. That's the only way to get better."

One person Campos and Green credit their development to besides Chorak is Governors pitching coach Megan Rossi. The 2011 Morton alum and former pitcher was brought in with Chorak, who she's known and played with since they were kids, and Rossi has enjoyed watching Campos and Green blossom.

Rossi praised the two freshmen for always looking for ways to improve. In fact, she's already taught Green two more pitches, a curveball and more efficient changeup, since the season began.