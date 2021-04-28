 Skip to main content
Highlighted by no-hitter, freshman duo leads the way for youthful Morton
alert top story urgent
PREP SOFTBALL

Analise Campos and Mariah Green, Morton

Morton freshman pitchers Analise Campos, left, and Mariah Green, are also solid at the plate. Campos is batting .480 with 12 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Green is batting .458 with 11 hits, seven RBIs and 14 runs scored.

 James Boyd, The Times

HAMMOND — Morton pitcher Mariah Green doesn't have much to say about the best performance of her budding high school career.

"It was cool and a good experience," the freshman said. "But I expect more from myself."

The experience Green was referring to her is her first no-hitter in the Governors' 12-0 home victory against EC Central on April 22. Green registered nine strikeouts in the five-inning win, with all but one walk keeping her from notching a perfect game.

That minor hiccup is still on her mind.

"I just have to get better, definitely," Green said.

Although Green is hard on herself, Morton coach Jessica Chorak believes the freshman's no-hitter is a promising start to what could be a memorable prep career.

Chorak, a 2012 Morton grad and former infielder, was hired last season, but since it was canceled due to COVID-19, this is actually her first year coaching at the high school level. So far, Green has made Chorak's life a lot easier.

"Her no-hitter was amazing, especially when you realize she's a freshman," Chorak said. "The defense was backing her up, and they didn't have any issues stopping the ball when (one of EC Central's players) did hit it. She was moving the ball really well, too."

Green has posted a 0.54 ERA in four appearances, while batting .458 with 11 hits, seven RBIs and 14 runs scored. However, she is quick to point out that the Governors' 5-3-1 record and 4-0 start in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference has been a collective effort.

Fellow freshman pitcher Analise Campos, a lefty, has had a strong season, too. She's notched 18 strikeouts while batting .480 with 12 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

"We're having a lot of fun, and we've just been practicing really hard," Campos said. "We gotta keep pushing and working, even when it's an off day. That's the only way to get better."

One person Campos and Green credit their development to besides Chorak is Governors pitching coach Megan Rossi. The 2011 Morton alum and former pitcher was brought in with Chorak, who she's known and played with since they were kids, and Rossi has enjoyed watching Campos and Green blossom.

Rossi praised the two freshmen for always looking for ways to improve. In fact, she's already taught Green two more pitches, a curveball and more efficient changeup, since the season began.

"Their ability to learn is really special," Rossi said. " ... Mariah learned two new pitches in two days. I literally used one day for each pitch and it took about 30 minutes, so her ability to learn helps a lot. It's the same thing with Ana and her knowledge of the game. ... Both of them have really stepped up for the team."

When asked what has been the best part of their first high school season, Campos and Green didn't chose one of their notable moments in the circle or behind the plate.

Instead, they emphasized that their 15-player roster, which includes seven other freshmen, makes every practice and game worthwhile.

"We're very goofy, so it's always hilarious," Green said, laughing. "I think we know when to turn it off and when to turn it on."

Said Campos: "Throughout these next four years together, we just hope to continue growing together as a team and getting better as a team. We're always looking for a better bond, too, so there's always something to improve on."

With a talented young core that enjoys being around one another, Chorak thinks the future is bright at her alma mater.

"This is definitely a learning curve, but I'm just trying to get all of them to learn and mesh as one," Chorak said. "Being that they are so young and come from different backgrounds, with some never playing before and others playing since they were 5-years-old, we've asked a lot of them. But, Mariah and Analise have been awesome."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

