PREP HOCKEY

Crown Point ends season at USA Hockey national championship

  • 0

The Crown Point hockey team played well, despite the Bulldogs go 1-2 in the USA Hockey national championship over the weekend in Dallas.

In its opening game, Crown Point (25-17-2) fell to the Greenville (South Carolina) Road Warriors, 3-2, on Thursday.

The Bulldogs scored both their goals on special teams, the first coming on a short-handed goal by Ronnie Carraher at 10:00 in the second period. Nick Anderson scored Crown Point's final goal on the power play at :41 in the second. Tucker Tone assisted on both.

Adding rinks has led to rise in popularity in Northwest Indiana ice hockey

Ryan York stopped 31-of-34 shots on goal.

Crown Point came back with a vengeance in its second game on Friday against Lincoln (Nebraska), falling behind 1-0 after one period before scoring two goals in the second and three in the third for a 5-1 win.

Tone had a hat trick for the Bulldogs, netting two goals at 9:32 and 7:18 in the second, and another at 10:03 in the third. Anderson finished the scoring with two third-period goals at 8:14 (short-handed) and with 18 seconds left.

People are also reading…

CP hockey-Anderson goal

Crown Point's Nick Anderson scores a goal against the South Stars earlier this season.

Donovan Hicks and Carraher each had two assists. York stopped 39-of-40 shots.

In its final game on Saturday, Crown Point continued its offensive barrage, but the North Warriors (Utah) had more firepower in a 9-5 win.

Carraher got the Bulldogs on the board early with a goal at 13:18 in the first period, then Tyler Philipp knotted the score at 2-2 with a goal at 16:30 in the second before the North Warriors scored six unanswered goals to lead 8-2 after two periods.

From the ashes: Rich Sobilo helps lead resurgence of Bishop Noll hockey

Crown Point came back in the third with a goal by Tone at 11:32, another Carraher goal at the 6:53 mark, then a final score by Noah Pollachek at the 6:15 mark.

Tone and Hicks ended the game with two assists each, while goaltender Mitchell Phillip stopped 44 of the 53 shots he faced.

