Crown Point heading to Dallas to play in USA Hockey national championship

Ryan York and Mitchell Philipp are not only interchangeable parts on the Crown Point hockey team, they are integral pieces of a Bulldogs squad that fell one game short of a Class 3A state championship.

The junior goaltenders shared playing time in the net all season as Crown Point finished 24-15-2 and lost 1-0 to the Central Indiana Knights in the title game on March 5 in South Bend.

Crown Point coach Bryan Philbin believes that experience will serve the Bulldogs well if they go the distance in this weekend's 2022 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School Division II National Championship in Dallas.

"We have the potential to play six games in the tournament and having two great netminders is a strong advantage to our team," said Philbin, whose Bulldogs open play Thursday afternoon against a team from Greenville, South Carolina. "That's where it all starts and we are very strong between the pipes."

Philbin said the invitation-only tournament has been a long time coming as Region rival Lake Central has been selected three times, including in 2018 and again in 2019. This will be the first time on the national stage for Crown Point in Philbin's tenure.

The proud coach said the team earned a chance to represent Indiana at the national tournament with a solid season and a deep run in the state tournament.

"We have worked hard to build this program through the years, so this bid is very rewarding," he said. "We are very fortunate to get to play at the next level."

Crown Point came into the Class 3A state tournament in Fort Wayne ranked 10th in the state and faced the hometown Vipers. A 4-3 overtime victory catapulted the Bulldogs into the next round, where they handled the CI (Central Indiana) Knights, 6-2.

A week later, Crown Point faced a different Central Indiana team in the state championship game and lost by a single goal.

"We had a lot of guys with offensive power and couldn't find a way to break loose," Philbin said. "They (CI) did a great job of clogging the passing lanes and clearing out the front of the net. They were able to bottle us up."

Philbin said his team will learn from that loss and be ready for nationals.

He said that one of the keys for his team to make a deep run will be its ability to put shots on goal and keep pressure on the opponents' defense and goaltenders.

"We have to first protect our end of the rink by playing great defense, then we must get our shots on goal," Philbin said. "We are hungry and eager to be champions on a national stage.

"We're going to go down and prove hockey in Indiana is competitive."

