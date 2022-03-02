Crown Point hockey set for state championship

And then there was one.

Crown Point survived the weekend at the Indiana State High School Hockey Association state tournament and will be the only Region team with a chance for a state title.

Crown Point head coach Bryan Philbin said his team's chemistry and the players' work ethic are why the Bulldogs are playing for a championship.

"We were motivated all season to put ourselves in a position to play at state and now we have an opportunity win a championship," he said. "I'm proud of our effort all season and our dedication."

Crown Point (24-13-2) came into the Class 3A state tournament in Fort Wayne ranked 10th in the state to face the hometown Fort Wayne Vipers. A 4-3 overtime victory catapulted the Bulldogs into the next round, where they handled the CI (Central Indiana) Knights, 6-2.

A 6-0 shutout victory over Bloomington in the semifinals earned the Bulldogs a rematch with the CI Knights in the championship at 2 p.m. Region time on Saturday at the Ice Box in South Bend.

"We're not looking past them," Philbin said. "They beat us earlier in the season, so we know they will be motivated to do it again. We'll need to be prepared."

Here is a look at how the other four region teams fared at the state tournament, played in Fort Wayne and South Bend on Feb. 25-27:

Lake Central (4A)

Lake Central Blue head coach Brad Garney said his team preserved through an 18-16-6 regular season record and a No. 6 ranking to make the state tournament bracket, then played as well as it could in its three games.

He said that just getting to the tournament is an accomplishment as "you are one of the top eight teams in the state" based on being in the toughest class (4A).

"It's a tough road," Garney said. "We lost 13 seniors from last year's team, so our team was all about commitment to working together as a team. That all came together at the state tournament. They played as well as they could have."

Lake Central had a tough first-round opponent in No. 2 Hamilton Southeastern (A) but was up to the challenge in the 4-2 loss.

After falling behind 2-0, Lake Central made adjustments and came out after the second intermission to make the game close. According to Garney, it was really a 3-2 game as HSE A scored an empty-net goal at the end of regulation.

"We controlled the puck much of the game, but they got some good bounces," he said. "And the puck didn't bounce our way."

In its second game, this time against Region foe Bishop Noll, the puck bounced Lake Central's way in a 7-2 victory.

After BNI scored the first two goals in the first three minutes of the opening period, Lake Central settled down and went into the first intermission down 2-1.

Whatever Garney said to his team in between periods worked as Lake Central came out and got five goals in the first seven minutes of the second period to take a commanding 6-2 lead.

"We came out, played consistent hockey and put the puck in the back of the net," said Garney, whose team tied BNI and lost a close one during the regular season. "They seemed deflated. We were able to lock it up with one more goal in the third period."

Lake Central bowed out of the tournament with a 4-1 loss to the Southwest Michigan Blades.

Garney said the Blades were bigger and more physical, and that was the story of the game.

"This was a hard, physical team to play," he said. "We just didn't have the legs."

Garney said Lake Central was a couple of goals away from being in the semifinals against arguably the best teams in the state.

"I was very proud of our effort and execution this weekend," he said. "We were right there. They can feel good about how they played. They didn't leave anything out there."

Bishop Noll (4A)

The Warriors found playing in the best class for the first time a little overwhelming, losing two straight to bow out of the state tournament.

Getting the puck in the net was a problem for Bishop Noll in the first game as the Blades shut out the Warriors, 2-0.

"In the first period, our kids looked like they were in awe," BNI head coach Rich Sobilo said. "We just couldn't get any momentum."

Then against Lake Central Blue, the wheels fell off to start the second period after Lake Central scored five goals in the first seven minutes. BNI could never recover, falling 7-2 to send the Warriors home.

Sobilo said his team may not have won a game, but the Warriors still had plenty to be proud of, playing for the first time in Class 4A.

"We had a good showing, but had one bad period out of six," he said. "This was a good experience for our younger guys who will be back next season."

Munster (2A)

What a difference a year makes.

The Munster boys varsity and junior varsity hockey teams won state titles last season, but the cyclical churn of upperclassmen made it tough to repeat a year later.

Playing in the Class 2A bracket this year, the No. 26 Mustangs had their hands full in their 4-2 opening round loss to a South Stars Red team that finished the regular season ranked 19th in the state.

In the next round, Muster fell by the same score to 18th-ranked Zionsville.

Valparaiso (1A)

For Valparaiso head coach Tim Crowley, just getting invited to play in the state tournament after a "rough" year was good for his young players.

An added bonus was Valpo winning a game in the Class 1A bracket.

"As young as we are, this was a good experience for our kids," Crowley said of a team made up of mostly sophomores and freshmen. "Moving forward, this experience should help us."

Valpo opened with a 2-1 loss to Carmel Blue. After falling behind 1-0, Valpo tied things up in the second period, but Carmel scored late in third to secure the win.

In its second game against a quality Hamilton Southeastern B team, Valpo was up 2-1, but gave up a late goal in regulation to force overtime. Carmel scored in the extra period for the 3-2 win.

That set up a rematch with Carmel Blue. Valpo didn't have an answer, getting shut out 2-0.

"Defensively, we are a strong team," Crowley said. "But all year we have struggled to put the puck in the net, and the state tournament was no different."

Crowley believes the state tournament experience, coupled with his young players getting a lot of playing time will only help Valpo become a better team in the future.

"In the last two years, we've lost 17 players to graduation," he said. "We were basically starting over. The kids worked hard this year and with them coming back with more experience and a lot of playing time, the program is in good shape."

