Crown Point hockey shut out in 3A championship

Crown Point coach Bryan Philbin couldn't wrap his head around it.

Just a week removed from a convincing win over Central Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament in Fort Wayne, the Bulldogs once again faced off against the Knights, this time with the championship on the line.

Saturday's outcome was a far cry different in South Bend — a 1-0 shutout loss.

"We had a lot of guys with offensive power and couldn't find a way to break loose," Philbin said. "They (CI) did a great job of clogging the passing lanes and clearing out the front of the net. They were able to bottle us up."

Philbin said going into Saturday's final, his team's chemistry and the players' work ethic was what got the Bulldogs into the championship. Even in the shutout loss, he said his guys played with energy.

"We never quit. Our guys actually defended as well as they did," he said. "It was an even game all the way to the end.

"While I never would have imaged being shut out by this team, especially considering the last time we met, they did a great job defending us. That's why you play the games."

The championship's loan goal came off a face-off in the Bulldogs' defensive zone. Philbin said the puck went toward the net and the Knights' Max Goodburn picked up the rebound and got it past Crown Point goaltender Ryan York.

"They got the lucky bounce and that was the story of the game," Philbin said. "We just couldn't finish it out. I guess it wasn't meant to be."

York turned back 16 of the 17 shots he faced, while Central Indiana goalie Micah Zille had 18 saves in the win.

Crown Point (24-14-2) came into the Class 3A state tournament in Fort Wayne ranked 10th in the state, after what Philbin called a "roller coaster" of a year.

The Bulldogs lost their first four games to open the season, but then caught fire and went on a 12-game winning streak before winning only one game in December.

"We were in a rut before we were able to figure things out in January and February," Philbin said. "The kids never gave up. They circled the wagons and things started to get better."

Crown Point opened state play the previous weekend against the hometown Fort Wayne Vipers. A 4-3 overtime victory catapulted the Bulldogs into the next round, where they handled the Central Indiana Knights, 6-2.

A 6-0 shutout victory over Bloomington in the semifinals earned the Bulldogs a rematch with the Central Indiana in the championship on Saturday at the Ice Box in South Bend.

"It just wasn't happening for us," Philbin said. "It wasn't for lack of effort. The kids played their hearts out."

Philbin said the loss in the championship game will motivate next year's team, which he said has a strong core.

"The seniors will be sorely missed, but we will continue to grow," he said.

