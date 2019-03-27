After losing its first two games of the Class 4A state hockey tournament, the Lake Central Blue hockey team was in the locker room dejected.
Not only did it end their season, for the seven seniors it meant the end of their high school hockey careers.
But after the loss, head coach Brad Garneyn got news that changed everything. He walked into the locker room, sat the players down, and told them that for the second-straight year they’d been chosen to represent Indiana in the Chipotle-USA Hockey High School Division-1 National Championship tournament, which runs March 28 through April 1 in Cleveland.
“There were tears of joy,” Garney said in a phone interview. “The boys were screaming, yelling. We don’t normally get too emotional. But when they they found out they were going to get another opportunity — especially the seniors who knew they’d get another chance to play with their teammates — they were excited.”
Though Lake Central was selected to the tournament last year and once before in its history, this selection was far from a guarantee. Last season’s success came with a team that featured 10 seniors. With half the team lost to graduation, reaching the same heights as a team was going to be a difficult task.
“My expectations going into the season wasn’t that we’d be competing at this level,” Garney said.
He credited one thing for the growth of his team from the fall through the state tournament: senior leadership.
“We have a great group of seniors that took the opportunity to be leaders and ran with it,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much those guys had a factor in the mental side, how to approach games. They really took leadership in teaching our younger guys how to handle adversity.”
Senior captain Nick Pezzuto said that going into the season he and other seniors could see the potential on the roster, but many of the younger players had room to grow in the mental side of the game. For him, it was about showing the underclassmen how to approach every practice and every game, and he said those younger players grew quickly and into a “family.”
“Deep down I knew we had a lot of raw talent,” Pezzuto said. “Getting around the older guys, they got to know what it would take. … It was nice to lead a group of guys that maybe people didn’t think we would do as well as last year. It was definitely a team I was proud to wear the 'C' for.”
Pezzuto and Garney said last year’s team in some ways was just happy to make the National Championship tournament. Both said that this team is different. After that initial celebration in the locker room, within a matter of minutes the team was strategizing on how it would approach the tournament and the practices leading up to it. The team was 0-3 in pool play last year. This time around, the team wants to make some real noise on the ice.
“These past couple weeks of practice have been very serious just based on the knowledge that we have to be ready for the first game of nationals,” Pezzuto said. "You just want to play one more time with these guys and go compete for a national championship.”