On Dec. 18, 2022, Bishop Noll was beaten handily, 7-1, by Lake Central. The loss dropped them to 13-10-2 on the season.

Then the Warriors flipped a switch.

Bishop Noll rattled off 14 straight wins, winning the Roper Cup and the Indiana State High School Hockey Association Class 3A state finals.

"I credit the resolve, perseverance, grit that this team showed," Warriors coach Rich Sobilo said.

Those words perfectly encapsulate the Bishop Noll program.

In the state final, the Warriors found themselves in an early 2-0 hole because of a pair of penalties that gave Lakeshore St. Joe a two-man advantage. However, the Warriors didn't stay there. They potted one to close the first period and added another to knot the score at 2 in the second.

Forty-four seconds into the third period, Noah Connolly fed Aidan Klen on a backhand to set up the go-ahead goal. Klen added the cherry on top with 40 seconds left, redirecting a shot from Logan Stumpf to guarantee the victory.

It was the Warriors' third come-from-behind win of the state tournament. Bishop Noll also had to deal with killing 5-on-3 power plays in every game — a self-inflicted adversity but another example of their resilience.

Since the program's resurrection in 2014-15, Bishop Noll has pushed the envelope for how fast a team can build itself into a perennial state contender.

In the Warriors' first season back on the ice, their win total was in single digits. In 2016-17, Bishop Noll won the Class 1A state title. In 2020, the Warriors captured a state crown in Class 2A. Last season they won the Illiana League's Roper Cup, finishing as the sixth-ranked team in Indiana.

Despite the success, Sobilo's team came into 2022-23 with tempered expectations because nine seniors from the previous year had graduated. Noll repeated as Roper Cup winners as well as winning the 3A state title.

"We thought next year we would be good," Sobilo said, "but our seniors proved us wrong."

The new iteration is even more impressive when remembering Bishop Noll's first foray into hockey.

The Warriors saw mild success back then, winning a division championship in 1991, a league and tournament championship in 1994, another division championship in 1996 and finishing as the ISHSHA Class AA runner-up in 1999 — but it's a far cry from the winning they've done in the few short years of their second go-around.

Sobilo, a 1983 graduate of Bishop Noll, remembers the Warriors' first year on the ice; that was his sophomore season. The team held just one practice the entire season because they had difficulty finding ice time. Noll finished that year with an 0-23 record, losing in the first round of an open-class state tournament to Carmel by an almost-unbelievable 28-0.

Yes, the Warriors have come a long way.

"It means a lot for the Bishop Noll alumni," Sobilo said. "I've seen the worst from those first teams.

"It probably means more to me. I've had the chances to go other places and coach, but I had loyalty to Bishop Noll and this administration."

