Holly Noveroske, South Central roll to regional title

WESTVILLE —South Central coach Tony Wallace’s game plan for senior pitcher Holly Noveroske in the circle against Westville in a Class A regional final was simple — don’t allow any hits.
“That’s good coaching right there,” Wallace joked, recalling their strategy talk.
Only Wallace was serious about the plan.
Noveroske, after all, hadn’t allowed a hit through 16 innings en route to leading the Satellites to a seventh consecutive sectional championship. She’d been rolling.
Then the first Westville batter came to the plate.
Blackhawk sophomore Madison Shaw ripped a single off Noveroske to end her no-hit streak but was only a blip on the radar of another dominant outing. Noveroske went on to strike out six of the next seven batters she faced while posting a three-inning shutout and leading South Central to a 15-0 five-inning win.
The Satellites (24-5) will play Northfield in Saturday's Frankfort Semistate.
Noveroske didn’t mind allowing the hit.
“I didn’t really care,” she said. “It wasn’t that big of a deal. I look at the bigger picture.”
Although Noveroske wouldn’t care to admit it, Wallace said his ace knew about her no-hit streak but just doesn’t allow herself to get caught up in anything. She’s even keel, Wallace said, and that’s what makes her so dangerous.
“You see a senior that’s taking full advantage of her last year and her last trips out to the circle,” Wallace said. “She’s really come out strong and has just been lighting it up. It’s an honor to watch her. She remains so calm. If you get to know Holly, Holly takes everything matter of fact. She just rolls with everything.”
It’s that sort of demeanor that allowed Noveroske to take the circle not thinking about her previous trip to regionals during which as a sophomore she was called for 18 illegal pitches. That day, Noveroske said, she couldn’t get answers as to what she was doing wrong. She was helpless.
But it never crossed her mind.
“If I’m being honest, I didn’t even think about it,” she said. “I knew that I came so far, and now I have (junior pitcher) Lauren (Bowmar) if I mess up. She’s just as good. We have such a tight defense behind us now. We’ve definitely improved a lot.”
So, too, has Noveroske.
She ran cross country in the fall to improve her stamina despite describing it as “terrible” and recently started taking pitching lessons again to sharpen up her tools. She’s spent time working on her rising pitches and has kept opposing batters on their heels all season.
Having an offense like South Central’s behind her helps. The Satellites put up eight runs in the first two innings. Sophomore outfielder Olivia Marks accounted for four runs herself.
With stronger competition looming, Noveroske said she wants to take her final season playing softball as far as she possibly can. This is it for her career, and she doesn’t want it to end.
“I think this team can take it all the way,” she said.