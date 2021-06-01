Holly Noveroske, South Central roll to regional title

“You see a senior that’s taking full advantage of her last year and her last trips out to the circle,” Wallace said. “She’s really come out strong and has just been lighting it up. It’s an honor to watch her. She remains so calm. If you get to know Holly, Holly takes everything matter of fact. She just rolls with everything.”

It’s that sort of demeanor that allowed Noveroske to take the circle not thinking about her previous trip to regionals during which as a sophomore she was called for 18 illegal pitches. That day, Noveroske said, she couldn’t get answers as to what she was doing wrong. She was helpless.

But it never crossed her mind.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t even think about it,” she said. “I knew that I came so far, and now I have (junior pitcher) Lauren (Bowmar) if I mess up. She’s just as good. We have such a tight defense behind us now. We’ve definitely improved a lot.”

So, too, has Noveroske.

She ran cross country in the fall to improve her stamina despite describing it as “terrible” and recently started taking pitching lessons again to sharpen up her tools. She’s spent time working on her rising pitches and has kept opposing batters on their heels all season.