Humble beginnings gift Victory Christian's Luke Savage with 'servant's heart'

VALPARAISO — In the living room of the Savage household, there’s a photo just above the couch of Luke Savage, the family’s youngest son.
Victory Christian’s point guard is filled with joy as he and his teammates hoist up a trophy, and on the left side of the picture frame is a simple quote, “Work Hard, Dream Big.” It’s not a mind-blowing phrase, but it’s one that does resonate with Luke. Because in that photo, as he shares a triumphant moment with his team, he’s reminded once again of everything that’s behind his wide smile — and why it comes so easily.
“Right when I moved here, I think something just hit me,” Luke said. “I just got a whole new outlook about life, and I got really close with God. Then, I realized what was really important, and that’s what drives me every day in everything I do.”
Luke was born April 6, 2002, in Awassa, Ethiopia, and grew up alongside his older brother, Ben Savage. Zewde Abebe, Luke and Ben’s biological father, died due to complications from HIV when Luke was 2. About one year later, Zewditu Abebe, their biological mother, died the same way.
Without their parents to look after them, the boys leaned on each other, and Ben — who is six years older than Luke — often served as his younger sibling's primary caregiver. As the big brother, Ben took it upon himself to find a way for them to make it through the day, Luke said.
“When you’re going through that kind of stuff, you imagine that as kids it would lead to a lot of trouble,” Ben said. “But Luke gives me a lot more credit than I deserve. He’s the one who grounded me. … To keep our mind off of things, we played soccer in the street, and I used to fix bikes and clean shoes to make a little income, and he was always right there on the side of me doing something.”
The two youngsters shared a house with their older stepbrothers, but for the most part they were left unsupervised as the rest of their family tried to make a living. They didn’t have much of a plan for the future because to them, the only future they could focus on was the next 24 hours.
Even so, the sometimes harsh circumstances weren’t always gloomy. There was an abundance of joy and laughter as the two siblings played under the hot sun in the streets of Awassa, and Luke said he often went to bed thankful for another day with his brother. But just before he closed his eyes every night, Luke also prayed for both of them to one day have a better life.
He knew it was a long shot, but regardless of the slim odds, his dream came true. After years of praying for a miracle, Luke and Ben were adopted by Mark and Lis Savage and arrived in the United States on April 19, 2008.
“When I first left my home to go to the adoption center, I still remember that last night because I had a lot of family,” Luke said. “My two older stepbrothers, they did a party the night before we left, and it was really hard to leave. But I still had Ben, so that was good for me.”
Seeing is believing
Mark and Lis Savage already had three biological children. But even with Neil, Holly and Rachel Savage, they felt that there was still an opportunity to expand their family.
“We adopted Aaron locally, then we adopted Luke and his brother Ben,” Mark said. “Ben was 12 and Luke was 6 at the time. But I don’t really know what led us to them. … With Ethiopia, you only had to make one trip. Christian World Adoption is the agency we went through, and they actually had an orphanage over there.”
Lis went into the adoption thinking that she and her husband would bring back two girls. She joked about being a better girl mom than boy mom, but after choosing Luke and Ben, she wouldn’t change a thing.
“We always thought that (adopting internationally) was too expensive anyways, and there were kids here,” Lis said. “But that’s where God led us. … And when they came, they’ve just been great sons. It couldn’t get any better.”
The two brothers were introduced to an entirely different culture when they crossed over the Atlantic Ocean with their new family, and it wasn’t a simple transition. Ben and Luke weren’t used to cold weather or American food, and they had to learn how to speak English instead of their native language, Amharic.
However, one thing that did make the move easier was sports. In Ethiopia, soccer was usually the main form of exercise and entertainment for Luke and Ben. Both brothers continued playing for a while in Valparaiso but found other athletic endeavors that grabbed their interest.
Ben emerged as a star distance runner at Morgan Township and is now a senior on the men’s track and field and cross country teams at IUPUI. Luke found his calling on the hardwood, and Lis may have seen it coming years before he became Victory Christian’s floor general.
“I’ll never forget, we took him to a camp,” Lis said. “He was like 6, and he had never played, and he was the best one. He was the best one there! He was just so athletic.”
Luke isn’t sure if his mother’s love for him is making her exaggerate his early skill set a bit, but he’s just grateful his parents put him on a court in the first place. His love for basketball held firm after that first camp, and in the years since then, he’s only gotten better.
Now, as a 17-year-old senior, the 5-foot-7 guard has become a vital part of a Victory Christian program that was 34-4 entering Saturday — holding its own against Region IHSAA teams. Luke said the chip he plays with has been embraced by his entire squad.
“Being a smaller guy, no one is really looking at you,” Luke said. “But I don’t really worry about what other people think. I just do my own thing and play as hard as I can. I feel like playing hard beats talent every time.”
'A servant’s heart'
Victory Christian's game is all but over. The Lions are about to cruise to a lopsided victory over Heritage Christian in the first round of the Indiana Christian Schools Athletic Association Regional, however Luke Savage is still engaged.
The Lions’ starting point guard has already been subbed out. But instead of relaxing on the bench, the senior is up out of his seat and cheering on senior guard Alex Rodriguez as he drops off a bounce pass to junior forward Ethan Ogorek for a layup.
It’s the most emotion Savage has shown all night, and Victory Christian assistant coach Todd Thomae isn’t surprised. According to him, the senior’s support of his teammates is genuine because he has been blessed with “a servant’s heart.”
“In practice, it’s the same thing,” Thomae says shortly after the win. “He’s that kid every day. … Luke is going to have some big things that he does in his life, and it all starts with the servant leadership that he’s got. He’s just a great kid.”
Savage transferred from Morgan Township to Victory Christian midway through his junior year, and Thomae said his impact on the program has been invaluable. He averaged 6.3 points and a team-high 7.4 assists per game in 23 games last year and helped the Lions win their first ICSAA championship.
This season, Savage has excelled once again. The senior is averaging 6.5 points and a team-high 8.7 assists per game. Victory Christian has gone 9-1 in games against Region IHSAA opponents with Savage orchestrating the team's offense. The Lions' only loss against IHSAA competition was to state-ranked AP No. 2 21st Century.
Senior forward Tyler Schmidt and sophomore guard Lincoln Thomae are Victory Christian’s top two leading scorers, and both players said they’re thrilled to call Savage their teammate and "brother."
“It’s awesome playing with Luke,” said Schmidt, who is averaging 25.9 points per game. “He’s our biggest glue guy right now. I think we took a huge step up when he came over to our program in the middle of last season. He’s pretty much always going to make the best pass.”
Thomae has drained a team-high 118 3-pointers and is shooting 42.5% from behind the arc. The sophomore is averaging 22.2 points per game and shared the same outlook as Schmidt about their unselfish point guard.
“(Luke) is always looking for me and looking for everybody, actually," Thomae said. "He knows where the right spots are. … Everybody in the school loves him, too. He was homecoming king, which proves that everybody likes him because everybody voted for him.”
Just over one year ago, Savage uploaded a video to YouTube detailing his unique journey, while simultaneously asking coaches at the next level to recruit him. A college basketball career is what envisioned for himself at the time, but that dream is no longer the one he’s chasing.
Instead, Savage has enlisted in the Army and hopes to one day become a missionary so that he can give kids in developing countries the same opportunity that Mark and Lis gave him and his brother. The senior said his love for basketball always will be there, but he’d rather use the next chapter of his life to provide an assist that goes far beyond any pass he could throw on the hardwood.
“I don’t take any of this for granted,” Savage said. “Everything I’m doing — whether its just waking up or working out — there’s no excuses. I have Ben that sacrificed so much for me, my parents have done so much for me, so the least I can do is work as hard as possible and give it all back.”