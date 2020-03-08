Humble beginnings gift Victory Christian's Luke Savage with 'servant's heart'

“When you’re going through that kind of stuff, you imagine that as kids it would lead to a lot of trouble,” Ben said. “But Luke gives me a lot more credit than I deserve. He’s the one who grounded me. … To keep our mind off of things, we played soccer in the street, and I used to fix bikes and clean shoes to make a little income, and he was always right there on the side of me doing something.”

The two youngsters shared a house with their older stepbrothers, but for the most part they were left unsupervised as the rest of their family tried to make a living. They didn’t have much of a plan for the future because to them, the only future they could focus on was the next 24 hours.

Even so, the sometimes harsh circumstances weren’t always gloomy. There was an abundance of joy and laughter as the two siblings played under the hot sun in the streets of Awassa, and Luke said he often went to bed thankful for another day with his brother. But just before he closed his eyes every night, Luke also prayed for both of them to one day have a better life.

He knew it was a long shot, but regardless of the slim odds, his dream came true. After years of praying for a miracle, Luke and Ben were adopted by Mark and Lis Savage and arrived in the United States on April 19, 2008.