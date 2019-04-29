The IHSAA approved sectional assignments and rules Monday that will have a direct impact on two Region teams in particular.
The IHSAA Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments for boys and girls basketball, football, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. In football, Valparaiso will be the smallest Class 6A team in 2019 and in 2020 it will drop to Class 5A.
In 2019, Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial will compete in 5A but they will consolidate to form a new and larger Elkhart High School in 2020, leading to the Vikings' reclassification.
The IHSAA Board of Directors also modified the rule known as the Tournament Success Factor.
It lowered the bar for a school playing in a higher classification to continue playing in that same class for two more years. Schools that win a regional in a single season or a sectional in back‐to‐back seasons will remain in the higher class. The old rule required two sectional titles and a regional title to remain in that class.
That means the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team will continue to compete in Class 2A.
The Executive Committee also approved a Mercy Rule for football, which will start in the fall. If a team builds a 35-point lead in the second half, the game clock will become a running clock.
A list of the new sectional assignments for all the basketball, football, soccer and volleyball teams in Northwest Indiana