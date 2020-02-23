IHSAA boys basketball draw yields intriguing matchups across Region

Marc Urban took very little time to celebrate Chesterton’s first Duneland Athletic Conference championship this weekend. The fourth-year coach enjoyed knocking off Valparaiso on Friday night to clinch a perfect conference record, but by Sunday, Urban had shifted toward thinking about the postseason.
The Trojans drew Lowell in the first round of the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional in the pairings that were released by the IHSAA on Sunday afternoon. Chesterton appears to be on a collision course with the host Vikings should both teams make it to the sectional championship.
“There’s some excitement about the draw because of the anticipation of who you’re going to play,” Urban said. “Once the draw is announced, then you’re looking forward to the opportunity of getting to go to work.”
Chesterton knocked off Lowell 64-40 on Dec. 7 and the Trojans are undefeated in six games against teams from their sectional, including Friday’s 54-51 win over Valparaiso. The Vikings will play the winner of Hobart and Portage, while Crown Point awaits the winner of Chesterton and Lowell.
“All I know right now is we’ve got Lowell on Tuesday,” Urban said. “We don’t look beyond that. Lowell has a great player in Chris Mantis, who we know was just offered a scholarship by Valparaiso University this weekend. Coach (Joe) Delgado does a great job with them and it will be a test for us.”
The annual boys basketball draw set up some intriguing matchups. 21st Century has won four straight sectional titles and the Cougars ended up on the opposite end of the bracket from host Kouts. The two teams met last Tuesday, with 21st Century winning 93-78 on the road. Kouts is searching for its first sectional title since the 2011-12 season.
Class 2A defending state champion Andrean (10-12) has struggled throughout the year, but coach Bradley Stangel is excited to lead the 59ers back into the postseason. Andrean will see a familiar opponent in its opening game of the postseason, drawing Marquette (7-12) in the Bowman sectional. The two teams have met in back-to-back years in the regional semifinals with the 59ers winning both contests, including a 71-70 victory last season.
The Blazers enter the postseason with the longest active sectional championship streak in the state with six straight titles.
“As we get together and talk about the ideal situation you’re looking for in the draw, you realize there’s never an ideal situation,” Stangel said. “We want to keep things as normal as possible. We’ve played two great games against (Marquette) in the last two tournaments and they always present a tough challenge for us.”
Munster (19-1) may have drawn a first-round bye in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional, but the Mustangs face a possible rematch with talented junior Keon Thompson Jr. and Merrillville in the second round. Munster held Thompson to 18 points in a 60-42 victory on Jan. 18, his lowest point total of the season up to that point. The Mustangs are 7-0 against teams from their sectional and are 14-0 against Class 4A teams this season.