IHSAA boys basketball draw yields intriguing matchups across Region

Marc Urban took very little time to celebrate Chesterton’s first Duneland Athletic Conference championship this weekend. The fourth-year coach enjoyed knocking off Valparaiso on Friday night to clinch a perfect conference record, but by Sunday, Urban had shifted toward thinking about the postseason.

The Trojans drew Lowell in the first round of the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional in the pairings that were released by the IHSAA on Sunday afternoon. Chesterton appears to be on a collision course with the host Vikings should both teams make it to the sectional championship.

“There’s some excitement about the draw because of the anticipation of who you’re going to play,” Urban said. “Once the draw is announced, then you’re looking forward to the opportunity of getting to go to work.”

Chesterton knocked off Lowell 64-40 on Dec. 7 and the Trojans are undefeated in six games against teams from their sectional, including Friday’s 54-51 win over Valparaiso. The Vikings will play the winner of Hobart and Portage, while Crown Point awaits the winner of Chesterton and Lowell.