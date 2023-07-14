Editor’s note: The 2022-23 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Times sports writers look back on their favorite moments from the year.

Year No. 16 is in the books for me as a Region sports scribe. Shoutout to Steve Hanlon for introducing “sports scribe” to me when I was a naïve 22-year-old trying to flag living legend former Griffith and current Knox football coach Russ Radtke down for an interview.

People like my former mentor in college, Al Hamnik, Jim Peters, Kerry Mitchell, Mike Clark, Mike Osipoff and many more Region sports scribes are the reasons I tried my hand at this and all the coaches, parents, admins, fans and, most importantly, the players and their stories are why I still sometimes drive two hours from my southwest suburb of Chicago to tell them.

This year was no different, as here are my three favorite sports stories from this past year:

IC advances to state final

In one of the most dominant runs in recent memory, the Class 2A No. 9 Vikings rolled through the postseason competition, outscoring their opponents by an 83-4 margin, capped off by a 3-0 win over Covenant Christian in the 2A state final.

You wouldn’t think that a nine-loss team can start playing at the level they did, but if the naysayers or opponents took a closer look at their schedule, they’d have to conclude that it was possible for the Vikings to make a second straight run to a 2A state title.

Games against programs like Andrean, Boone Grove, Hanover Central, Munster, Crown Point, Highland and South Bend St. Joseph got them ready for the postseason.

In one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in 34 years around the game of baseball, the Vikings scored 12 runs in their game against Delphi without recording an extra base hit.

That’s a team that believed in each other, as they all kept saying that they were “enough.” I’ll take it a step further and say that they were more than enough.

David Flores follows in brothers’ footsteps

Families can be bonded in many different ways, but for the Flores clan, it’s all about the pigskin.

I remember on my drive to the Calumet-River Forest matchup on Oct. 7 (shoutout to John Harrell’s football site for helping me remember the exact date), I knew exactly who I was going to feature, the youngest of the Flores trio to come through the Warriors’ football program, David.

One, because I knew how important family was to them. Two, because the youngest Flores was having a phenomenal season and did something his two older brothers, Mark and Scott, couldn’t say they had done, which was lead Calumet to its best start in school history at that point with the 8-0 record.

Finally, I caught wind of Calumet installing some new offensive schemes to feature David Flores. All Flores did in the 25-6 win over the Ingots was record five catches for 82 yards paired with 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries, one of which was a scoop and score from 25 yards out on River Forest’s first play from scrimmage.

In one of the most entertaining interviews I’ve ever conducted, David claimed he was the best out of the three but admitted he had some help on the play after Mark told him that was the play the Ingots were going to run.

School City of Whiting turnover rate

Finally, being a Whiting guy through and through, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this one. While the circumstances were most certainly not my favorite and while I did not write this article, my favorite part is the aftermath of it for two people in particular.

The story as written by the great Grace Opinker and Annie Mattea, tells us about the nearly 30 SCOW employees and/or volunteers that resigned from Whiting schools around April 2022 through the summer because of the alleged treatment they received as a whole and individually by the SCOW administration.

The story portrays the alleged lack of listening and the ambiguous nature of the board meeting agendas from the SCOW School Board and SCOW Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins during the school board meetings despite the community’s claimed collective effort to speak up.

Through the sports lens, two of the biggest losses were that of former athletic director Kelly Greer and former Whiting football offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach Chris Davenport, both lifelong residents of the Little City on the Lake and both of whom positively affected so many of the athletes’ lives inside and outside all the programs while they were there.

While the story might still be ongoing at Whiting, the aftermath for Davenport and Greer are the most enjoyable things, as Davenport now serves on the SCOW school board and will hopefully help right some wrongs. Greer, who worked for Griffith as an Assistant AD this past year, was just announced as the school’s new Athletic Director for the upcoming school year.

