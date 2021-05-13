Illinois-bound Jared Comia's double the breakthrough Hanover Central needs against Illiana Christian

DYER — Bret Matthys, big left-hander from Hanover Central, the No. 1 3A team in the state, and Cody DeJong, big right-hander from Illiana Christian, a 2A school in its first postseason-eligible season since moving from Illinois, were locked in a scoreless pitchers’ duel through four innings.
DeJong entered the fifth without having allowed an earned run all season. Then Hanover Central showed a slice of what makes the Wildcats the team to beat in the state, unloading with a five-run inning on the way to a 6-0 victory Thursday at Illiana Christian’s field.
Things unraveled for DeJong at the start of the fifth.
Stanley Galbreath lined a single to center, Gannon Howes walked and Gunnar Howes singled to load the bases and up came Illinois-bound Jared Comia a smooth center fielder who has the size, speed and bat speed that makes scouts pay attention.
“When Gunnar got on first base, I told myself, walking up, I told myself, ‘This is the wrong guy to have at the plate right now.’ I’m telling everyone that; I’m telling myself that: 'I’m going to get these runs in, no matter what it takes. I know I’m going to get one in,’" Comia said. "You have to have confidence in this game. If you’re scared coming into this game, you’re not going to do anything. You have to have confidence throughout the game and if you do that, you’re going to back it up at some point.”
The left-handed hitting Comia backed up his confidence by hitting a deep, two-strike, bases-clearing shot to the gap in left-center for a double. He took third on the throw that sailed over the catcher’s head.
If his words make him sound like a cocky teenager banking solely on being more talented than the competition he faces, listen more closely. Listen to him talk about how he tries to learn as much as he can early in the game that will enable him to make successful adjustments.
“I try to look for: Does his fastball move? Does he like to hit certain spots? Most importantly though, I like to see where the ump likes his pitches. Does he like them out? In? I have to adjust to him," Comia said. "It’s not my zone, it’s his zone.”
Strike zones vary that much from ump to ump?
“Always, all the time. You have some umps who like it way out and some umps who like it way in,” Comia said. “First at-bat, I’m just like: ‘I’m going to do me and then adapt from that.’ First at-bat I try to get my pitch. My pitch is usually middle-in. If I get that middle-in, I’m going to drive it. Anything else, I’m going to see if the ump likes that pitch or not.”
Comia said he learned early in the game that the home-plate umpire was generous with calling strikes on outside pitches.
“(DeJong) has good stuff, one of the better pitchers we’ve seen this year, probably,” Comia said. “But we’re one of the better hitting teams in the state of Indiana, not just Northwest Indiana, the whole state. He spotted his fastball really well and he worked with the umpire too. He saw that the umpire was giving a little bit outside, so he was working that outside pitch a lot with our hitters, and our hitters have a little trouble hitting that sometimes. I feel like we adapt to that pretty quickly.”
Heading into the fifth, Jason Walker had the Wildcats’ only two hits, both doubles to left field.
But the biggest hit was delivered by Comia with two strikes.
“Two strikes, I don’t try to pull anything because if I’m going to pull anything, I’m going to roll it over and the run doesn’t score,” Comia said. “I knew he was pounding that spot (outside). I know he’s going to come there. It’s either going to be a fastball or a curveball, and I’m going to hit it there.”
He went with the pitch and there went the upset vibe for Illiana Christian (13-4), which joins the Greater South Shore Conference next season and competes in the 2A sectionals this year.
“We’ve been playing really well without Jared hitting really well,” said Ryan Bridges, coach of Hanover Central (18-3-1). "We’ve had other guys step up. Jared’s our best bat, and I think if we can get him going the offense is going to be really dangerous come postseason play. Getting him started is going to be huge for our offense. Having a couple of guys, 2 through 6 really (Comia, Matthys, Blaze Cano, Adam Graham and Jason Walker), are hitting the ball well now. And we have some team speed.”
The speed comment was an understatement from the coach who was impressed with his first look at Illiana Christian’s new digs.
“They gave us a good game,” Bridges said. “They’re going to be really successful and this is a nice place. It’s the first time I’ve been here. The field plays really well.”
Illiana Christian coach Jeff Vanderwoude said DeJong, “competed his butt off. He did great, couldn’t ask for more,” but added that the team “has to do better. They’re a good team and we aren’t doing the little things that we were doing early in the year. We’ve got a tough stretch here, which is good. That’s what we want right before the playoffs. Every game is an opportunity to learn. Hopefully, we learned and we continue to find a way to get better.”