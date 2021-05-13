Illinois-bound Jared Comia's double the breakthrough Hanover Central needs against Illiana Christian

“(DeJong) has good stuff, one of the better pitchers we’ve seen this year, probably,” Comia said. “But we’re one of the better hitting teams in the state of Indiana, not just Northwest Indiana, the whole state. He spotted his fastball really well and he worked with the umpire too. He saw that the umpire was giving a little bit outside, so he was working that outside pitch a lot with our hitters, and our hitters have a little trouble hitting that sometimes. I feel like we adapt to that pretty quickly.”

Heading into the fifth, Jason Walker had the Wildcats’ only two hits, both doubles to left field.

But the biggest hit was delivered by Comia with two strikes.

“Two strikes, I don’t try to pull anything because if I’m going to pull anything, I’m going to roll it over and the run doesn’t score,” Comia said. “I knew he was pounding that spot (outside). I know he’s going to come there. It’s either going to be a fastball or a curveball, and I’m going to hit it there.”

He went with the pitch and there went the upset vibe for Illiana Christian (13-4), which joins the Greater South Shore Conference next season and competes in the 2A sectionals this year.