IHSA OK's return of prep sports in Illinois

Kelly said boys basketball coach Mike Taylor and girls basketball coach Dan Murray are "tossing ideas around."

"Part of it, there's a benefit ... it is healthy to get kids back together in a gym. From a mental health standpoint, it is good," Kelly said.

But there's a flip side, he added. "Is there a point (in getting) together if you don't know there's going to be an end game? Are we building up (false) hopes?"

Kelly is referring to widespread concern about whether the COVID-19 metrics will improve enough for the IHSA to get clearance from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to go ahead with basketball and football this school year. Both are deemed high-risk sports by state health officials.

"My guess is they're eventually going to do something on some scale," Kelly said of the Spartans basketball teams.

Looking ahead, there is optimism.