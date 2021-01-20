 Skip to main content
IHSA OK's return of prep sports in Illinois
PREP SPORTS

IHSA OK's return of prep sports in Illinois

Ahron Ulis

Marian Catholic's Ahron Ulis, left, looks for an opening against Bloom in a sectional semifinal game on March 10, 2020. The Spartans are considering whether to take part in IHSA-approved contact days for basketball.

 Provided by Marian Catholic

High school sports are coming back in Illinois after a two-month pause.

The Illinois High School Association announced on Tuesday that low-risk winter sports could resume practice this week with an eye toward starting regular-season competition next week.

Low-risk winter sports began preseason workouts last year but were shut down on Nov. 20 because of worsening COVID-19 numbers in the state. Low-risk fall sports competed on a normal schedule up to the sectional level. But other sports such as football, girls volleyball and boys soccer were moved later in the school year because of the state's pandemic mitigation measures.

The IHSA also OK'd contact days — essentially practices — for fall, spring and summer sports on the IHSA's new four-season calendar adopted in an attempt to play all sports in some form during this pandemic-plagued school year.

Locally, that's good news for Marian Catholic athletic director Kevin Kelly, who said Wednesday that the Spartans' two low-risk winter sports — competitive cheerleading and fencing — will resume practices Thursday.

"I think it gives us hope in general," Kelly said. "The news is getting better with the virus in general."

What the IHSA easing of restrictions means for other sports is less clear.

Kelly said boys basketball coach Mike Taylor and girls basketball coach Dan Murray are "tossing ideas around."

"Part of it, there's a benefit ... it is healthy to get kids back together in a gym. From a mental health standpoint, it is good," Kelly said.

But there's a flip side, he added. "Is there a point (in getting) together if you don't know there's going to be an end game? Are we building up (false) hopes?"

Kelly is referring to widespread concern about whether the COVID-19 metrics will improve enough for the IHSA to get clearance from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health to go ahead with basketball and football this school year. Both are deemed high-risk sports by state health officials.

"My guess is they're eventually going to do something on some scale," Kelly said of the Spartans basketball teams.

Looking ahead, there is optimism.

"It's probably great news for the low-risk sports," Kelly said. "Now we think baseball and softball are clearly going to be a reality. It raises hopes for (medium-risk sports) girls volleyball and boys soccer."

