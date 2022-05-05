It's all badminton now for TF South junior Christina Aguilar

LANSING — Christina Aguilar considered herself a softball player growing up, and she was part of TF South's South Suburban Blue championship team last spring.

But the junior also is one of the best players on the Red Wolves' badminton team, which meant she had to make a tough decision this year.

In 2021, the IHSA's pandemic-scrambled calendar put badminton and softball in different seasons. But with the lineup of sports back to normal this spring, Aguilar couldn't do both again,

"It was definitely a difficult decision," she said. "Before I played badminton I played softball and it was my main thing."

But badminton won out and it's hard to argue with Aguilar's choice. On Thursday she defeated senior teammate Diana Cardenas 21-15, 23-21 to win the TF South Sectional singles title.

The Red Wolves went 1-2 in both singles and doubles to win their second straight sectional and eighth since 2012. Aguilar, Cardenas and the doubles teams of Paige Drewno-Carla Martinez and Azul Rodriguez-Val Sandoval all advance to the IHSA state tournament next weekend at Hinsdale South.

It's been quite a rise for Aguilar, who is in her first full season of playing badminton. She came out for the sport after going to a TF South summer camp before her freshman year. But after a few weeks of practice, COVID shut down that season. Then came the abbreviated season in 2021 when the Red Wolves cobbled together a schedule that didn't include the usual array of state powers. This spring, South did play heavyweights such as Stevenson, Fremd and Metea Valley.

"It was a challenge, it really was," Aguilar said. "There are still a lot of girls who are way, way better than me."

Still, there aren't any better singles players on the TF South roster.

"I never would have thought freshman year I'd be the (No.) 1 singles (player)," she said. "That's pretty cool."

But while Aguilar can put away rivals with her rocket-like returns, she's not just a one-dimensional player.

"Before I relied more on my strength and I didn't have a lot of strategy," she said. "I just kind of hit it and hoped for the best."

"We're happy with where she's at," TF South coach Bob Tengstrand said. "I think next year she'll be a lot better."

First up, though, is state.

"I definitely hope to win a few matches," Aguilar said. "I think it'll be just a really good experience. There's a bunch of girls out there who will be way better. But I'm excited to play against them and just see how it is."

