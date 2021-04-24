JAMES BOYD: Calumet football star Mark Flores calls college scholarship 'a gift' from late mother

I'll let you in on a secret.
Whenever I finish covering a game or writing a story, Region athletes tend to linger in my mind, so much so that they're often in my prayers. Some people may think that I pray for them to win, and that's partly true.
However, I don't pray for them to win a game or competition, I pray for them to win in life — to stay on the right path, to believe in themselves no matter what and to have an opportunity to do what they love.
One kid, or rather young man, I've prayed for more than once is Calumet senior Mark Flores. The first time I saw him play football was Sept. 13, 2019, one day after his friend and teammate, freshman linebacker CJ Walton, died after being found unresponsive in the school's pool.
Mark put on a masterful performance, scoring four of Calumet's five touchdowns in a 36-0 home win over Whiting.
After the victory, Mark told me that he was playing for his "lost brother."
"We did everything for him," he said. "This was a very special day and a very big game. He definitely looked over us."
Now, Mark believes he's not only playing for CJ, but also his mother, Reva Nieto, who he said is looking over him, too.
Nieto died Feb. 2 after battling liver cirrhosis and a bout with COVID-19. She was 44.
"I know she wouldn't want me to cry, even though I did," Mark said. "She always wanted me to keep going, that's what she always told me. 'Keep going and chase after your dreams.' And she always told me to look out for my brothers and especially my sister, Alexis. My sister was her life. So, since I'm the second oldest (of five siblings) I just try to be that example and keep going for her.
"She'd want me to chase my dreams."
I spoke with Mark about his mom Wednesday night during an interview that started about him chasing his dreams, and ended with him finally catching up to one of them.
On April 16, Mark penned a heartfelt letter to social media announcing that he had committed to HBCU Kentucky State as a linebacker. Included in that letter was a line about his mom.
"I want to thank my mother for everything she did for me and gifting me with my life," Mark wrote.
The first time I read that letter, I couldn't help but get emotional.
That moment — that triumphant moment — had been in my prayers for months, even before Mark's mom died.
Last fall, Calumet was arguably affected more than any other Region team due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Lake Ridge school district suspended fall contact sports Aug. 5, which put Mark's final high school season — and final audition for college coaches — in jeopardy.
I never questioned if he could play at the next level because that much was obvious. But as the weeks went by, I really wondered if he and his peers would have that opportunity if they were forced to miss an entire season.
Luckily, we didn't have to find out.
Calumet eventually began its season Oct. 3 in Week 7, and Mark, a two-way star at quarterback and linebacker, guided the team to its first sectional title in program history — a feat that would also help him reel in an opportunity at Kentucky State.
"I was picking up my sister after her softball game, and when I was in the car I got a call from a Georgia number," Mark said. "I was like, 'I don't know anybody from Georgia. I mean, I have family in Georgia, so maybe it's one of them?' But when I answered, the coach was like, 'Hey this is coach (Charles) Hopkins from KSU.' At that moment, it felt like my heart stopped. ... He told me they wanted to give me a shot to play at Kentucky State, and since that was the best offer I had, I committed right there on the spot.
"When I hung up the phone, I got out the car and just started yelling. It was just all joy and happiness."
Hearing Mark laugh as he reminisced about that moment made me break out in a smile.
He said one of his former teammates, Chris Black, attends Kentucky State and told him to reach out to Hopkins, the school's linebackers coach, via Twitter. Mark and Hopkins spoke for months before the Thoroughbreds finally offered him a scholarship, which Mark calls "a gift" from his mother.
"This came from her. That's how I really feel, and that's how I really look at it," Mark said. "This is her way of telling me to keep going and keep moving forward and that she's not done watching."
And for what it's worth, I'm not done watching either.
As a sports reporter, I've written countless stories about Region athletes like Mark who are facing situations, on and off the field, that many of us won't face in our entire lifetimes.
I couldn't imagine playing a game one day after a teammate died, and then answering questions from the media on the same field I shared with that teammate a few days prior.
I couldn't imagine trying to earn an athletic scholarship during a global pandemic with limited film from an abbreviated season.
And perhaps most of all, I couldn't imagine losing my mother, or as Mark puts it "my everything," just months before I head off to college, having finally earned that coveted football scholarship.
So, I keep Mark and many other Region athletes in my prayers.
Sometimes when I'm talking to God, I wonder if it's all too much, if some of these kids will be able to navigate the obstacles, keep a level head and see things through — if they'll be granted the opportunities they so richly deserve.
Needless to say, I'm really happy you'll get the chance to keep playing football, Mark, while simultaneously getting your degree. There is no doubt in my mind that Kentucky State landed a great athlete and an even better person, who despite everything, remains humble and focused.
I'm certain you'll make the most of this "gift" from your mom.
"It's tough that she's in heaven now, but I try to keep a smile on my face because I know my mother would want that," Mark said. "Everything I do is for her."