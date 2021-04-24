JAMES BOYD: Calumet football star Mark Flores calls college scholarship 'a gift' from late mother

"We did everything for him," he said. "This was a very special day and a very big game. He definitely looked over us."

Now, Mark believes he's not only playing for CJ, but also his mother, Reva Nieto, who he said is looking over him, too.

Nieto died Feb. 2 after battling liver cirrhosis and a bout with COVID-19. She was 44.

"I know she wouldn't want me to cry, even though I did," Mark said. "She always wanted me to keep going, that's what she always told me. 'Keep going and chase after your dreams.' And she always told me to look out for my brothers and especially my sister, Alexis. My sister was her life. So, since I'm the second oldest (of five siblings) I just try to be that example and keep going for her.

"She'd want me to chase my dreams."

I spoke with Mark about his mom Wednesday night during an interview that started about him chasing his dreams, and ended with him finally catching up to one of them.

On April 16, Mark penned a heartfelt letter to social media announcing that he had committed to HBCU Kentucky State as a linebacker. Included in that letter was a line about his mom.

"I want to thank my mother for everything she did for me and gifting me with my life," Mark wrote.