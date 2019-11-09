We had a meeting recently at The Times to discuss simple ways for our staff to create better content for our readers.
As I grabbed a seat, and just before the presentation started, one of my editors, Kerry Erickson, made a comment toward me that I’ve heard for most of my young adult life.
“You’re always happy, man. You’re always up. What’s your secret?”
“Gratitude” was my response, and then we shared a laugh about how I haven’t become jaded yet.
It was a simple interaction that probably didn’t mean much to her or anyone else in the newsroom. But it really stuck with me and made me reflect on where exactly my gratitude stems from. And in order to explain that, I have to show you a bit of my heart.
Every Sunday, I wake up at 5:45 a.m. and drive 40 minutes from Romeoville to Chatham, Illinois, to pick my grandmother up for church. We attend Apostolic Faith Church in Bronzeville — the same church I’ve been a member of since birth — and the ironic part about the drive is that I actually have to go past my church to get my grandma, and then turn right back around.
All of this is in an effort to make it to church for the 8 a.m. service, and most Sundays we get there on time, occasionally walking in a few minutes late.
This weekly commute may seem like too much to some people. But for me, it’s nothing. Those who really know me understand that I will do anything for my grandma because she’s always done anything for me. She’s the reason why I approach my job with so much gratitude. And even though my family has never lived an extravagant lifestyle, she constantly reminds me that I’m still rich — blessed with gifts that money can’t buy.
When I was a kid, my grandmother used to shuttle me, my sister and my cousins all around Chicago. It was a tradition back then to take a trip downtown to either Rainforest Café or Rock N Roll McDonald's and cap off our day by visiting Michigan Avenue or Millennium Park.
The only catch was that we had to walk — everywhere.
My grandma has never owned a car. In fact, she never learned how to drive. We took buses, trains and my least favorite, our legs, all around the city. I can still remember waiting by the curb for public transportation to arrive and feeling the sweat roll down my face and back.
In those moments, being grateful was probably the last thing on my mind. But in hindsight, those memories are what anchor my humility now. Because despite not having it easy, my grandmother sure made it look that way.
No matter the situation, she never had any complaints or excuses. Just grace and gratitude.
Seeing the way she views life has inspired me to look at my circumstances through a similar lens and appreciate my privilege.
My grandma, who was born in Mississippi, used to pick cotton for $5 a day.
$5 A DAY.
And if you ask her about it, she’ll discuss it casually, as if spending hours on her hands and knees under the hot sun wasn’t a big deal. That type of history lesson will humble you, and in my case, really put things into perspective.
I get paid to go to games, practices and press conferences. My biggest gripe with any of these things is that sometimes they run long and force me to file my story right at the deadline.
Sounds awful right?
I'm partly joking because it really is a bit nerve-wracking to send an article in with minutes or even seconds to spare. But overall, who am I to grumble about having a job that I actually enjoy? Sure, there are times when I get annoyed and the process isn't going as smoothly as I planned.
But that's OK. This is what I signed up for and the reality that comes with living out my dream. Of course there will be instances of frustration or even anger.
However, I refuse to let those sentiments triumph the joy I feel on a daily basis.
Because every Sunday, after a long week of covering prep sports, I know I’ll have another chance to see Dorothy Boyd.
The woman who helped me understand that life is never perfect, but it can still be worthwhile. And the same lady I used to walk the streets of Chicago with.
I guess the only difference between then and now is that when we revisit our old stomping grounds, we're not waiting for a bus or a train.
Instead, I'm driving by in my 2018 Honda Civic, as my best friend rides comfortably in the passenger seat.