Junior does it all for Kankakee Valley track team

Lewallen believes it could be the deepest Kankakee Valley team he’s coached, so Schoonveld can focus on the events where she has the best chance at success in the postseason.

Schoonveld isn’t just a versatile track athlete. She’s a versatile athlete, in general, playing three sports for the Kougars. She’s a key member of both the basketball and soccer teams. Soccer is the least prioritized, as she’s only played it seriously for a few years. Track is the most.

“Track was just something I’ve always wanted to do, I’ve always enjoyed doing,” Schoonveld said. “It’s a lot easier to train for. You can do it all the time. You just kind of run.”

Schoonveld posted a personal record in the first meet of the year with Twin Lakes and Pioneer, jumping 5 feet, 6 inches. She also ran a 17.39-second 100-hurdles, a 48.8 in the 300 hurdles and anchored a 4:25.51 1,600 relay.

“I feel like every team needs someone to lead them and being in multiple different events, it definitely helps me be a leader,” she said.

The cancellation of spring sports last season was a big disappointment for Schoonveld. She was ready to make another postseason run.