Kankakee Valley junior shakes off early slump with breakout performance at Munster

MUNSTER – Carmen Rosado shook off two weeks of frustration in two pitches on Monday evening.
The Kankakee Valley junior had been mired in a 2-for-12 slump to start the season before she blasted two home runs on Monday night to help the Kougars knock off Munster 12-7 in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
Rosado’s power surge on Monday marked the first time in her career that she has hit multiple home runs in a single game. Rosado drove in four runs with her pair of blasts.
“It feels pretty awesome,” Rosado said. “I had been in such a bad slump. I like hitting home runs, especially ones that make a splash in the water. My teammates were all hyping me up.”
Rosado hit a three-run home run in the third inning that made a giant splash in a pond just over the center field fence. The Kougars (4-1, 2-0) scored eight runs in the third inning and broke open a game that Munster once led 3-1. The junior left fielder added a solo shot in the fifth inning as Kankakee Valley continued to stay aggressive at the plate.
“We know that Munster is a team that you can never count out,” Kankakee Valley coach Amanda Suarez said. “They don’t let up. They’re a well-coached team and they play hard. This was a huge win for us. Our offense hasn’t really been there, but the thing is, I knew the runs were going to come. I knew the bats were coming.”
Rosado was at the forefront of Kankakee Valley’s offensive woes to start the year. She began the season hitting in the fifth spot in the lineup and she had a hit in a season-opening win over Kouts, but then she went 0 for 7 in a pair of wins over Lowell and Wheeler. Rosado eventually moved down to the eighth spot in the lineup and the junior eventually moved back to the hitting area in her house to take out her frustrations.
“I was dipping my swing a lot,” Rosado said. “I had to get back to the basics. I went out to my garage. I have a bow net out there. I took lessons during the week.”
As Rosado continued to work at shaking off the rust in her garage, Suarez never lost faith in her veteran left fielder.
“She didn’t come out super strong to start the year and we were just kind of waiting on her,” Suarez said. “She’s been in our program before and we weren’t worried about her. We purposely moved her down in the order. The thing is, I want her to see good pitches. She’s going to score some runs and we need to score runs from the bottom of the order just like we need to score runs from the top of the order.”
Kankakee Valley senior Mary Kate Shultz pitched a complete game and struck out 11. Suarez stayed with the senior hurler despite some rough patches late in the game and Shultz made the move pay off by closing out the victory.
Munster center fielder Paige Vukadinovich led off the game with a home run for the Mustangs (5-3, 1-1) and the junior finished with five hits. Senior Ariel Gallardo had four hits and scored three times for Munster while senior Holly Kaim added a two-run home run.