Kankakee Valley junior shakes off early slump with breakout performance at Munster

Rosado was at the forefront of Kankakee Valley’s offensive woes to start the year. She began the season hitting in the fifth spot in the lineup and she had a hit in a season-opening win over Kouts, but then she went 0 for 7 in a pair of wins over Lowell and Wheeler. Rosado eventually moved down to the eighth spot in the lineup and the junior eventually moved back to the hitting area in her house to take out her frustrations.

“I was dipping my swing a lot,” Rosado said. “I had to get back to the basics. I went out to my garage. I have a bow net out there. I took lessons during the week.”

As Rosado continued to work at shaking off the rust in her garage, Suarez never lost faith in her veteran left fielder.

“She didn’t come out super strong to start the year and we were just kind of waiting on her,” Suarez said. “She’s been in our program before and we weren’t worried about her. We purposely moved her down in the order. The thing is, I want her to see good pitches. She’s going to score some runs and we need to score runs from the bottom of the order just like we need to score runs from the top of the order.”