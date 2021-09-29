 Skip to main content
Kankakee Valley's Alexis Broyles breaks school kills record
 The Times

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Broyles breaks KV record: Alexis Broyles had 10 kills in a loss to Andrean on Tuesday. She set the Kankakee Valley record for career kills, which now stands at 1,289.

PREP FOOTBALL

West Side's Schreiber honored: West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. was named honorable mention for Colts Coach of the Week. The Cougars coach represented Region 1. West Side (3-2) cruised to a 52-14 win over West Central on Saturday. It will take on EC Central this week at 7 p.m. in Gary.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tournament to use 'March Madness': The NCAA women's basketball tournament will start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season. Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men's tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities such as the skimpy weight room available for the women's teams to use compared with the men's. It's still unclear exactly how March Madness will be incorporated into the women's tournament, but putting the slogan on the court would be a possible starting place. The tournament last season simply had “Women's Basketball” on its court.

