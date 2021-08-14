 Skip to main content
Karina James, Bailey Ranta win races
Lowell's Karina James, left, gives a hug to Chesterton's Bailey Ranta after the two finished the Portage Track And Field Regional. They each won their respective cross country races on Saturday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

James wins CP invite: Lowell's Karina James picked up where she left off. The reigning state champion won the Crown Point Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 38.30 seconds. Lake Central placed five of its runner in the top 10 to claim team honors, headlined by third-place Caitlyn Deriwinski (20:57.34).

Ranta wins kick-off: Bailey Ranta crawled to the finish line to win the LaVern-Gibson Valley Kick-Off in 19:27. It was good enough for a team win with Catherine White (19:35) finishing fourth overall.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Munster's Lindenmayer wins at CP: Max Lindenmayer won the Crown Point Invitational with a time of 16:43.71. Crown Point won the team event, beating Lake Central by seven points. Weston Hulen (16:47.32) finished second for the Bulldogs, who also placed Nathan Murphy (17:07.56) seventh.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lincoln walks-off against RailCats: Yanio Munoz's walk-off single gave the Lincoln SaltDogs a 7-6 win over the RailCats on Saturday. The RailCats  (32-48) scored a run in each of the final three innings, and Tom Walraven delivered a 3-for-5 day with four RBIs. Lincoln (43-36) tallied five in the third capped by a Curt Smith three-run homer to take a 5-3 lead.

