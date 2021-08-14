Karina James, Bailey Ranta win races

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

James wins CP invite: Lowell's Karina James picked up where she left off. The reigning state champion won the Crown Point Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 38.30 seconds. Lake Central placed five of its runner in the top 10 to claim team honors, headlined by third-place Caitlyn Deriwinski (20:57.34).

Ranta wins kick-off: Bailey Ranta crawled to the finish line to win the LaVern-Gibson Valley Kick-Off in 19:27. It was good enough for a team win with Catherine White (19:35) finishing fourth overall.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Munster's Lindenmayer wins at CP: Max Lindenmayer won the Crown Point Invitational with a time of 16:43.71. Crown Point won the team event, beating Lake Central by seven points. Weston Hulen (16:47.32) finished second for the Bulldogs, who also placed Nathan Murphy (17:07.56) seventh.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lincoln walks-off against RailCats: Yanio Munoz's walk-off single gave the Lincoln SaltDogs a 7-6 win over the RailCats on Saturday. The RailCats (32-48) scored a run in each of the final three innings, and Tom Walraven delivered a 3-for-5 day with four RBIs. Lincoln (43-36) tallied five in the third capped by a Curt Smith three-run homer to take a 5-3 lead.

