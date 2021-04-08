Karina James named Gatorade 2021 Indiana Cross Country Athlete of the Year

LOWELL — Karina James was named the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year Thursday after winning the 2020 state championship last fall.

The Lowell junior said it was the perfect time to get the news, as she gears up for a track season with the state-champion tag preceding her everywhere she goes. She hasn’t actually competed since winning a state title but is recognized around the area.

“I am going into (track season) with a target on my back but it’s always nice to receive or be congratulated like this. For me, it’s a reminder that you’ve got to keep going, you’ve got to keep pushing,” she said. “It’s holding me to a higher standard and that excites me. It makes me feel like I’m an example and people will look to me. It makes me focus on how I look to people, how I want to present myself.”

James posted a time of 18 minutes, 0.1 seconds at the state meet on Halloween. She finished first in every single race for the year, often well ahead of the pack.