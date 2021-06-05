Kenzie Lenze gives South Central a fresh start

UNION MILLS — When South Central coach Tony Wallace started planning out the 2021 season, one question lingered above all others.
Who was going to hit leadoff for the Satellites?
Former South Central star Faith Biggs held that role for three years before COVID-19 took away her senior season. With no heir apparent for the top of the lineup, Wallace started examining all sorts of data before settling on the one metric he wanted above all else: someone who could make contact with the ball on a consistent basis.
Enter junior Kenzie Lenze.
“We saw at the end of her freshman season that she was someone that could be a contact hitter for us,” Wallace said. “We turned her into a leadoff hitter, because I knew, in my opinion, that she would make the best contact. I wasn’t looking for home runs or for bunts. I was looking for contact, and she’s the best at it.”
Lenze came to the plate 18 times as a freshman and she put the ball in play on 12 of those occasions. The bulk of the playing time came late in the year, and then after a summer of travel ball last year, Lenze was ready to make the jump to varsity on a consistent basis.
“I was really nervous to start the year, but then I settled down and realized that I love batting leadoff,” Lenze said. “I like to be the one that gets the game started.”
Lenze has shined in her role. The junior is batting .510 this season and is second on the team with 53 hits, with all but 12 of those being singles. The catcher hasn’t blown away the opposition with her speed, and Wallace often puts in a courtesy runner when Lenze reaches base, but she does reach base.
“I’m just looking to hit the ball and get base hits,” Lenze said. “I’m not looking for power hits. I do my job and my job is to make contact and get on base.”
Offense is just one part of Lenze’s contributions for the Satellites (25-5) this season. She has shined on defense, and she has built a strong relationship with senior pitcher Holly Noveroske. The battery has combined for four consecutive shutouts to start the postseason and they’ll face their next challenge on Saturday morning when they take on Northfield in the Class A semistate semifinals in Frankfort.
“Holly and Kenzie have such good communication along with (assistant coach) Bub Gill,” Wallace said. “They know where to frame the ball and where to hold stiff. Kenzie has done a phenomenal job.”
If the Satellites can get past Northfield, they’ll get the winner of Cowan and North Vermillion on Saturday night. All four teams are in search of their first semistate title in program history. South Central lost in the 2007 Class A state semifinals after winning its first regional title.
“Everyone is really motivated to go far, especially after not getting a chance to play last season,” Lenze said. “We’re all really pumped up for this opportunity.”