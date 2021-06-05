Kenzie Lenze gives South Central a fresh start

UNION MILLS — When South Central coach Tony Wallace started planning out the 2021 season, one question lingered above all others.

Who was going to hit leadoff for the Satellites?

Former South Central star Faith Biggs held that role for three years before COVID-19 took away her senior season. With no heir apparent for the top of the lineup, Wallace started examining all sorts of data before settling on the one metric he wanted above all else: someone who could make contact with the ball on a consistent basis.

Enter junior Kenzie Lenze.

“We saw at the end of her freshman season that she was someone that could be a contact hitter for us,” Wallace said. “We turned her into a leadoff hitter, because I knew, in my opinion, that she would make the best contact. I wasn’t looking for home runs or for bunts. I was looking for contact, and she’s the best at it.”

Lenze came to the plate 18 times as a freshman and she put the ball in play on 12 of those occasions. The bulk of the playing time came late in the year, and then after a summer of travel ball last year, Lenze was ready to make the jump to varsity on a consistent basis.