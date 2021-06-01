KV overwhelms Hanover for Class 3A regional title

“Just a base hit is just what I needed,” said Starr, who took an outside pitch over the fence. “I kind of felt it off the bat.”

Basham hit a home run, and Alexander doubled and scored in a two-run second for a 8-0 lead. Basham’s homer chased Hanover starter Sydney Kuzma.

“It was right down the middle,” said Basham, who added it was amazing to win the regional. “Especially my senior year, it's great to go as far as possible.”

KV faces South Bend St. Joseph on Saturday in the Twin Lakes Semistate semifinals.

Shultz did the rest in the circle, limiting Hanover to just four hits while striking out seven in the shutout win.

“It was just a lot of movement,” Shultz said. “There's a couple pitches that just weren't doing it for me. I wasn't getting them, so you just got to get over the hump and keep working through it.”

Suarez said Shultz got stronger as the game progressed.

“A lot of pitchers fall apart later and, and Shultz gets tougher as you go,” Suarez said. “That's a good thing about her.”

Short homered in the seventh and finished with three hits. Alexander also had three hits in the 14-hit attack.