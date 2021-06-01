KV overwhelms Hanover for Class 3A regional title

CEDAR LAKE — Kankakee Valley was right where it wanted to be on Tuesday at a Class 3A regional against host Hanover Central at Larry McMillen Field.
The Kougars (18-10) were playing in their first regional in four years with last year’s season being lost to the pandemic, while the previous two years they lost in the Class 4A sectional.
The Kougars were indeed ready, scoring six runs in the top of first inning on the way to an 11-0 win over the Wildcats (17-9).
“It's definitely making up for lost time here,” senior pitcher Mary Kate Shultz said. “I mean, technically, three years these seniors have been working, all of us. Me, Carly (Basham) and Haley (Alexander). And just seeing this win come out, it's really a heck of a senior year.”
KV won its third regional title and first since finishing as state runner-up in 2017.
“This has just been great for our program, just to kind of get our feet back on the ground after a year off,” said KV coach Amanda Suarez, who previously coached and played at Hanover. “We definitely had to do a little rebuilding. We've had a great program for a long time. We lost some good players, and we just looked for the younger ones to kind of step up.”
One of those young players was freshman Elyse Starr, who capped the six-run first with a three-run homer over the left-field fence. Shultz and JoJo Short had singles in the uprising that was aided by two walks and an error.
“Just a base hit is just what I needed,” said Starr, who took an outside pitch over the fence. “I kind of felt it off the bat.”
Basham hit a home run, and Alexander doubled and scored in a two-run second for a 8-0 lead. Basham’s homer chased Hanover starter Sydney Kuzma.
“It was right down the middle,” said Basham, who added it was amazing to win the regional. “Especially my senior year, it's great to go as far as possible.”
KV faces South Bend St. Joseph on Saturday in the Twin Lakes Semistate semifinals.
Shultz did the rest in the circle, limiting Hanover to just four hits while striking out seven in the shutout win.
“It was just a lot of movement,” Shultz said. “There's a couple pitches that just weren't doing it for me. I wasn't getting them, so you just got to get over the hump and keep working through it.”
Suarez said Shultz got stronger as the game progressed.
“A lot of pitchers fall apart later and, and Shultz gets tougher as you go,” Suarez said. “That's a good thing about her.”
Short homered in the seventh and finished with three hits. Alexander also had three hits in the 14-hit attack.
“Of course, it was bittersweet for me,” Suarez said. “I would never wish anything bad for the Hanover program. I always want to see them succeed until I'm on the same field as them, and then it's otherwise. They're a great program. We've been working all year, and we've been talking about momentum and just getting up from the beginning. And that's exactly what we did. It paid off.”
Ally Holtcamp, Cydney Drousias and Hannah Pierson had singles for Hanover.
“At the end of the day to be one of the final 16 teams in 3A was a special accomplishment for this team,” Hanover coach Sam Antkiewicz said. “... “I knew we're gonna face a good team today, good pitcher. And she got the best of us today. She kept our girls off balance. They were ready. They were prepared. They knew it was gonna be tough, but we just couldn't get the key hit when we needed the key hit.”