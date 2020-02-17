La Lumiere embraces community while being one of nation's best basketball programs

“(Jackson) came back to our school and he was just talking with all of us. And just looking up to him was just amazing. I definitely cherish that moment,” Ivey said. “And I know the kids cherish that when we (went there last week), so I think kids look up to all of us as athletes and as people as well. I think just that whole experience (Wednesday) was so eye-opening for every one of us, and just to give back to the communities is one thing I need to start doing more, and I'm going to.”