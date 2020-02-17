You are the owner of this article.
La Lumiere embraces community while being one of nation's best basketball programs
BOYS BASKETBALL

La Lumiere embraces community while being one of nation's best basketball programs

Jaden Ivey, La Lumiere

La Lumiere senior Jaden Ivey is leading the nationally-ranked Lakers on the court. The Purdue recruit is also learning valuable life lessons off of it.

 Aaron Ferguson, The Times

LAPORTE — Purdue recruit Jaden Ivey is enjoying what’s left of his senior — and only — season at La Lumiere. It’s one that brought back memories of his childhood and will impact him for the rest of his life.

He met fellow Mishawaka native Demetrius Jackson through “Demetrius days” while attending Marian High School, Jackson’s alma mater. Ivey finally got a glimpse of what the former Notre Dame star experienced in those trips when Ivey and the nationally-ranked Lakers visited the Boys and Girls Club of America on Wednesday.

“(Jackson) came back to our school and he was just talking with all of us. And just looking up to him was just amazing. I definitely cherish that moment,” Ivey said. “And I know the kids cherish that when we (went there last week), so I think kids look up to all of us as athletes and as people as well. I think just that whole experience (Wednesday) was so eye-opening for every one of us, and just to give back to the communities is one thing I need to start doing more, and I'm going to.”

Tucked away in the woods, off the beaten path is a boarding school of 200 students with a boys basketball program that travels the country and was ranked 20th by ESPN in its Feb. 10 ranking. The college preparatory school is off of N. Wilhelm Road near U.S. 20. But that isn’t stopping the boys basketball program from making a difference.

While visiting with the kids, the team helped them with their homework and, of course, played basketball and other games.

“It's just fun to give back to the kids and they all look up to us, and just to see their smiles on their face when we showed up there was amazing,” said Ivey, a consensus top-80 player according to recruiting services.

Denham Wojcik, born in South Carolina, and Jeremy Sochan, originally from England, loved the trip. They agreed with each other that “the kids were hilarious” and it was a fun experience.

Traveling to seven states — from California to Massachusetts — and Washington D.C., the majority of their time spent in LaPorte is focused on school.

But the Lakers are hoping to use more of that time in the community.

On Feb. 8, the program invited local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and veterans, granting them free admission to the game. At halftime, they were honored with a standing ovation.

“We have a lot of first responders within our own community. A couple faculty members who are first responders, and then parents of students that go here. Even some of our former students have become first responders,” coach Pat Holmes said. “Every time we have games, there's always people out here supporting us, so we thought it'd be a great way for us to give back and show our appreciation for all they do for our community — La Lumiere, and then LaPorte at large.”

In total, 26 people were honored. Namely, Andy Morris, who is an officer close to the program that has taken paid time off to travel with the team and support them across the country, Holmes said.

The LaPorte County Sheriffs Office was appreciative of the recognition, tweeting, "Sheriff Boyd & several deputies were humbled to be honored & recognized during this afternoon's @LaLuBasketball game."

All this has set a precedent to impact their future, which Ivey is excited to continue when he enrolls at Purdue and beyond.

“(In) college and the NBA, there's always gonna be times where you're going to give back to the community,” he said. “And that's one thing I'm looking forward to in college is going to little kids’ games, and the schools and talking to them, reading them books, and I'm definitely looking forward to that part.”

