La Lumiere embraces community while being one of nation's best basketball programs

LAPORTE — Purdue recruit Jaden Ivey is enjoying what’s left of his senior — and only — season at La Lumiere. It’s one that brought back memories of his childhood and will impact him for the rest of his life.
He met fellow Mishawaka native Demetrius Jackson through “Demetrius days” while attending Marian High School, Jackson’s alma mater. Ivey finally got a glimpse of what the former Notre Dame star experienced in those trips when Ivey and the nationally-ranked Lakers visited the Boys and Girls Club of America on Wednesday.
“(Jackson) came back to our school and he was just talking with all of us. And just looking up to him was just amazing. I definitely cherish that moment,” Ivey said. “And I know the kids cherish that when we (went there last week), so I think kids look up to all of us as athletes and as people as well. I think just that whole experience (Wednesday) was so eye-opening for every one of us, and just to give back to the communities is one thing I need to start doing more, and I'm going to.”
Tucked away in the woods, off the beaten path is a boarding school of 200 students with a boys basketball program that travels the country and was ranked 20th by ESPN in its Feb. 10 ranking. The college preparatory school is off of N. Wilhelm Road near U.S. 20. But that isn’t stopping the boys basketball program from making a difference.
While visiting with the kids, the team helped them with their homework and, of course, played basketball and other games.
“It's just fun to give back to the kids and they all look up to us, and just to see their smiles on their face when we showed up there was amazing,” said Ivey, a consensus top-80 player according to recruiting services.
Denham Wojcik, born in South Carolina, and Jeremy Sochan, originally from England, loved the trip. They agreed with each other that “the kids were hilarious” and it was a fun experience.
Traveling to seven states — from California to Massachusetts — and Washington D.C., the majority of their time spent in LaPorte is focused on school.
But the Lakers are hoping to use more of that time in the community.
On Feb. 8, the program invited local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and veterans, granting them free admission to the game. At halftime, they were honored with a standing ovation.
“We have a lot of first responders within our own community. A couple faculty members who are first responders, and then parents of students that go here. Even some of our former students have become first responders,” coach Pat Holmes said. “Every time we have games, there's always people out here supporting us, so we thought it'd be a great way for us to give back and show our appreciation for all they do for our community — La Lumiere, and then LaPorte at large.”
In total, 26 people were honored. Namely, Andy Morris, who is an officer close to the program that has taken paid time off to travel with the team and support them across the country, Holmes said.
The LaPorte County Sheriffs Office was appreciative of the recognition, tweeting, "Sheriff Boyd & several deputies were humbled to be honored & recognized during this afternoon's @LaLuBasketball game."
All this has set a precedent to impact their future, which Ivey is excited to continue when he enrolls at Purdue and beyond.
“(In) college and the NBA, there's always gonna be times where you're going to give back to the community,” he said. “And that's one thing I'm looking forward to in college is going to little kids’ games, and the schools and talking to them, reading them books, and I'm definitely looking forward to that part.”
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.