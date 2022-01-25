La Lumiere's JJ Starling a McDonald's All-American

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Lumiere's Starling an All-American: Notre Dame recruit JJ Starling will enter as an All-American. On Tuesday, the La Lumiere combo guard was selected to the McDonald's All-America Game, which will be March 29 played at the United Center. West Side's Jalen Washington and Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard were nominated for the game but were not selected.

Cubs shake up front office: The Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that Matt Dorey is taking on the role of vice president of player personnel. Dorey's new title is part of a flurry of changes in Chicago's front office since Carter Hawkins was hired as general manager in October. Dorey is beginning his 12th season with the Cubs after he joined the organization as a national crosschecker in 2012. He had been the vice president of player development since November 2020. The Cubs also announced that Jared Banner is taking on Dorey's previous position. Banner joined the team prior to last season as VP of special projects. Banner, who played college ball at Amherst, also has worked for the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. Andrew Bassett, Garrett Chiado and Chris Jones also got new titles. Bassett was promoted to director of pro scouting and special assistant to President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and Hawkins. Chiado is director of pro analytics, and Jones was promoted to director of research and development.

PNW hires Whisler: Mary Whisler was an All-American at the University of Saint Francis and now hopes to bring success to Purdue Northwest as its next head coach. She spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Cal State East Bay, where she was in charge of recruiting and fundraising, among other tasks. CSU East Bay won its conference and reached the NCAA Division-II Tournament last season.

Czerwonka sisters earn MVC honor: Valparaio's Olivia and Claire Czerwonka were named Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week, and Olivia was Singles Player of the Week. Olivia is 2-0 on the spring season and climbed into the top-10 on the all-time singles wins list with 38. The doubles team is also 2-0. Claire owns a 61 doubles wins, best among Beacons, and her sister now has 34, entering the top 10.

