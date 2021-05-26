Lake Central blasts Munster to win sectional title

“We came into the game with the mentality to kick butt, and I think that we had a rally going in the first inning and we just continued to keep it up,” Conner said.

LC, which has been nationally ranked most of the season, added three more runs in the third inning on a run-scoring double by Doloszycki and a two-run single by Renchen. Conner added a solo homer in the fourth inning, her fourth homer of the season.

“Kiley has a lot of power, and I think she's gotten unlucky a couple times this year because she hits the ball really hard in the gap, squared up some balls right at people,” LC coach Jeff Sherman said. “Tonight we saw a lot of hard work pay off for her.”

Pepkowski also did some hard work in the circle, limiting the Mustangs (26-7) to three hits, while striking out five.

“I was just focusing on throwing strikes,” Pepkowski said. “We came into the first thing with a big lead so I was really comfortable on the mound and I just knew whatever I threw, even if they got to hit my defense would get on it. So I had a lot of faith in them, and they have a lot of faith in me so we’ve just got to keep it that way throughout the postseason.”

Lake Central won its 20th sectional title and first since 2018. The 20 titles is tied for fourth most in the state.