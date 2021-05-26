Lake Central blasts Munster to win sectional title

HIGHLAND — Lake Central junior Kiley Conner wore a big smile after she belted a home run over the center field fence in the top of the first inning in Wednesday’s Class 4A Highland Sectional championship game against rival Munster.
After Conner rounded third base, getting a high-five from coach Jeff Sherman in the process, she jumped on home plate surrounded by her teammates. Conner’s three-run blast gave the Indians (28-1) a 6-0 lead in an eventual 16-0 victory in five innings.
She still had a big grin.
“It was super incredible,” Conner said. “It's super like overwhelming to see everyone's so happy in the game, especially coaches.”
LC’s Jodie Adams opened the game with a single and Amanda Aardema walked. After an intentional walk to Grace Renchen, Kaitlyn O’Drobinak and Mikayla Creasbaum walked to drive in the first two runs before another run came home on a wild pitch.
Then Conner got a pitch to her liking.
“I saw a good pitch coming, and I knew there wasn't going to be another one like that coming next,” she said.
Peyton Pepkowski then followed with a home run, and doubles by Bree Mitchell, Adams and Sydney Doloszycki produced three more runs for a 9-0 lead after one inning off three Munster pitchers — Emily Siurek, Marisa Chavez and Madeline Kindy.
“We came into the game with the mentality to kick butt, and I think that we had a rally going in the first inning and we just continued to keep it up,” Conner said.
LC, which has been nationally ranked most of the season, added three more runs in the third inning on a run-scoring double by Doloszycki and a two-run single by Renchen. Conner added a solo homer in the fourth inning, her fourth homer of the season.
“Kiley has a lot of power, and I think she's gotten unlucky a couple times this year because she hits the ball really hard in the gap, squared up some balls right at people,” LC coach Jeff Sherman said. “Tonight we saw a lot of hard work pay off for her.”
Pepkowski also did some hard work in the circle, limiting the Mustangs (26-7) to three hits, while striking out five.
“I was just focusing on throwing strikes,” Pepkowski said. “We came into the first thing with a big lead so I was really comfortable on the mound and I just knew whatever I threw, even if they got to hit my defense would get on it. So I had a lot of faith in them, and they have a lot of faith in me so we’ve just got to keep it that way throughout the postseason.”
Lake Central won its 20th sectional title and first since 2018. The 20 titles is tied for fourth most in the state.
LC will host a regional game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of the Crown Point Sectional.
The Indians are taking it one game at a time.
“A lot of big games are coming up, and there's gonna be some tough opponents,” said Pepkowski, a Loyola recruit. “Everybody gets better when you get to the postseason, so one game at a time is what we're going with.”
Sherman said his team executed well.
“We had some very patient at bats at the plate early, and then some big hits with runners in scoring position,” he said. “In the last couple of weeks that's probably the one thing we've been lacking the most is that that hit with runners in scoring position. I thought tonight we actually really came through in that situation.”
Munster got hits from Char Lorenz, Paige Vukadinovich and Siurek.
Coach Beth Raspopovich said there wasn’t much her pitchers could’ve done differently.
“What are you going to do?” she said. “They hit the heck out of the ball. It’s not like we misplayed a bunch of balls. ... Honestly, that could potentially be one of the most complete teams I’ve seen ever.”
Raspopovich said she was proud of what her team accomplished this year, including winning the Northwest Crossroads Conference crown.
“The kids have got nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “Obviously you don't want it to end that way, but we've actually had a really great year.”