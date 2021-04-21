Lake Central duo throws perfect games on same day; Hobart senior throws first perfect game in program history

The odds of throwing a perfect game are slim, and the odds of one team throwing two perfect games on the same day are even slimmer.
Nevertheless, that's exactly what a pair of Lake Central pitchers did Saturday as the host Indians went undefeated in a three-game slate at the Lake Central Classic.
"I can't say whose was better," Amanda Aardema said, laughing. "They're both perfect, and a perfect game is a perfect game."
Aardema, a junior, threw a perfect game against Mishawaka in the tourney opener. She registered five strikeouts in Lake Central's 10-0 five-inning victory and also hit a home run.
The Indians rolled past Kankakee Valley for another 10-0 five-inning win in the second game, which set the table for senior Peyton Pepkowski to cap off Lake Central's stellar Saturday in memorable fashion.
The senior and Loyola recruit notched 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory against Franklin Central while recording the second perfect game of the day. After leading the Indians to perhaps their toughest win of the season, Pepkowski said it was amazing to celebrate with her teammates, especially Aardema.
"(Her perfect game) was the first game of the day and mine was the last game of the day, so to start and end like that was great," Pepkowski said. "I'd never seen two perfect games thrown on the same day by the same team, so I think that was pretty cool. Our team was definitely proud of both of us."
Pepkowski called it a "blessing in disguise" to be a part of such a talented program. Lake Central is 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. Pepkowski said she is constantly pushed by her teammates, including Aardema, which has taken her game to a new level.
Both pitchers have thrown multiple perfect games in high school, and together they hope to make this season one to remember.
"I just feel like missing last year (due to COVID-19) made us all realize how much we love playing for Lake Central," Aardema said. "It's been so fun because we get along so well, so the ability to play with all of your friends and play at high level and win, it doesn't get much better than that."
Standing alone
Unlike Aardema and Pepkowski, who were aware of their perfect games while they were unfolding, Hobart baseball's Gavin Gallagher had no idea about his until it was all but over.
"When (my coach) said something, it was the fifth inning, and we just needed two more runs to win (by mercy rule)," Gallagher said. "Thankfully we got the runs, so I didn't have to go back out there after I was told about it. If I did, I would've been stressing a lot."
The senior threw a perfect game in a 10-0 home win over Westville on April 10, which is believed to be the first perfect game in program history. He finished with 12 strikeouts to stand alone in the Brickies record books.
Gallagher added that his feat was even more special because of the big home crowd in attendance.
"It's an honor for sure," Gallagher said. "It just feels like I'm there forever now, which is a great feeling to have."
Hobart is 8-2 on the season, and while Gallagher's perfect game is an achievement he'll always cherish, he doesn't want that to be the pinnacle of his last prep campaign.
"We want that sectional championship," Gallagher said. "We just have to keep our heads on straight and can't lose sight of what's ahead of us."