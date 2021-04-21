Lake Central duo throws perfect games on same day; Hobart senior throws first perfect game in program history

Pepkowski called it a "blessing in disguise" to be a part of such a talented program. Lake Central is 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. Pepkowski said she is constantly pushed by her teammates, including Aardema, which has taken her game to a new level.

Both pitchers have thrown multiple perfect games in high school, and together they hope to make this season one to remember.

"I just feel like missing last year (due to COVID-19) made us all realize how much we love playing for Lake Central," Aardema said. "It's been so fun because we get along so well, so the ability to play with all of your friends and play at high level and win, it doesn't get much better than that."

Standing alone

Unlike Aardema and Pepkowski, who were aware of their perfect games while they were unfolding, Hobart baseball's Gavin Gallagher had no idea about his until it was all but over.

"When (my coach) said something, it was the fifth inning, and we just needed two more runs to win (by mercy rule)," Gallagher said. "Thankfully we got the runs, so I didn't have to go back out there after I was told about it. If I did, I would've been stressing a lot."