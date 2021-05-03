Lake Central junior balances playing in Northwest Indiana Orchestra, leading tennis team

ST. JOHN — Learning to play an instrument like the clarinet takes time, patience and effort.

Lake Central junior Leah Palkon plays the woodwind for the Northwest Indiana Orchestra. She also plays the racket for the Indians. She’s not confused about which is the priority these days.

“Tennis is definitely more important than clarinet. I was a lot more invested in middle school with band,” she said. “I think the focus it takes for both of them is similar. It took a lot of focus and work to get good at both of them.”

Palkon grew up in competitive gymnastics. At about 12, she started to burn out and was looking for something else.

“I was just kind of hopping around sports when I did the LC tennis camp,” she said.

Former Indians No. 1 singles player Kristi Tinsley asked Palkon to join her at lessons. She knew quickly that she had a new sport.

“She just started to hit a lot. Got a little bit of help on the side but from Day 1 got better and better,” Lake Central coach Bryan Szalonek said. “She’s an amazing kid. She’ll listen to coaching. Sometimes when you get elite players they think they always know what they’re doing. But we’re old and wise and we’ve played a little tennis. She’s very coachable.”