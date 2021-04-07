Lake Central pitching staff continues its mastery in the circle

“I’ve thrown full games for a long time, and I think I’m OK with it,” Pepkowski said. “The adrenaline keeps me going and I can go all seven or for as long as we need.”

Chesterton’s Lauren Kobialka was just as efficient as Pepkowski through the first eight batters of the game, mixing in four strikeouts in front of some solid defense. The senior ran into some trouble in the third when Lake Central junior Amanda Aardema singled out of the ninth spot in the lineup and then scored on an RBI single from leadoff hitter Jolie Adams.

“I just focused on taking a different approach than my teammates,” Aardema said. “Getting to the bottom of the lineup, we’ve seen a lot of pitches and I get to evaluate what my teammates did. How can I do something different (to get a hit)?”

Aardema helped stretch the lead in the fifth inning when she drew a walk with a runner on first and then both scored off a double from junior Sydney Doloszycki. Aardema, who has also thrown a shutout this season, finished the game by scoring two of Lake Central’s three runs.