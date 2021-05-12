Lake Central rolls past Chesterton in DAC rout

CHESTERTON — Fifty-one years and 50 high school baseball seasons at the same school and still Chesterton coach Jack Campbell saw something for the first time Wednesday.
It will be a while until he unsees it.
After he put his crutches down and drove a golf cart onto field, Campbell was asked if it was one of the worst performances he had witnessed from one of his teams.
“The worst,” Campbell said. “That’s No. 1 right there.”
The scoreboard revealed Campbell was not guilty of hyperbole: Lake Central 21, Chesterton 0 in five innings.
That same scoreboard was even uglier early in the Duneland Athletic Conference game. LC led 13-0 after the first, 19-0 after the second. The top three hitters in the batting order had made four trips to the plate before Chesterton’s No. 5 hitter had made his first plate appearance.
The Trojans (9-11, 6-6) aren’t the same team when senior Blake Lemmon isn’t on the mound. A year after COVID-19 wiped out the baseball season, a number of teams have pitchers breaking into high school baseball at the varsity level as sophomores. The inexperience showed for the Trojans in the way of excessive walks and wild pitches..
“I bet you’re wondering how we’ve won nine games after watching that, aren’t you?” Campbell said.
Fair question, but Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber wasn’t being sarcastic when he referred to Chesterton as a “good team,” a good team having a very bad day.
“I talked to Coach Campbell, whatever inning it was, when it was kind of out of hand,” Swartzentruber said. “I’ve coached 24 years, and he’s seen twice as much baseball as me, and I think I’ve seen a lot. He said he’s never seen anything like it either. Baseball, if you’re around it long enough, you see everything once and to do that to a good team, it’s just one of those days. We got a few hits, our confidence got going, their pitchers made some mistakes and things snowballed. We’re playing well now, but we’ve played some clunkers too.”
Lake Central’s players could have been forgiven if their focus had waned in a game won in the top of the first, but it didn’t. Up and down the lineup for the Indians (15-8, 10-2), the hitters stayed disciplined, worked the counts and kept their heads in the game at the plate, on the bases and in the field.
How did they do it?
“From the start we came out focused and throughout the game we didn’t give up,” sophomore shortstop Hunter Snyder said.
Snyder, one of the few regulars to play the entire game, had walked three times, driven in two runs and singled before Chesterton’s No. 5 hitter Chris Mullen had batted. Snyder added a run-scoring single in the fifth and extremely smooth play at shortstop throughout.
Chesterton catcher Josh Roof moved from behind the plate and made the game entertaining with a variety of deliveries that beckoned past big leaguers Luis Tiant and Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez. He paused his left foot in mid-delivery one pitch, dropped his arm angle the next. It worked. He quieted the Trojans’ bats, shutting them out and striking out three in the fourth and limiting them to one run in the fifth.
“He was just out there trying to have fun,” Snyder said. “He was tipping his pitches.”
Snyder let the hitters know when a breaking pitch was coming by turning the wrist over on his glove hand and tipped his fastballs by flipping his glove straight out.
“It’s just baseball,” Snyder said. “And baseball’s fun, no matter what.”