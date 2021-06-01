Lake Central’s offense finds right spark to knock off Crown Point

“I just knew that I had to get (Mitchell) in,” Adams said. “It needed all of us to string something together.”

The Indians and Bulldogs split the first two meetings of the season and despite going 11 straight innings without a run against Crown Point, Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman knew the rally was coming.

“We did a nice job of adjusting and just getting comfortable in the box and seeing more pitches (from Lucka),” Sherman said. “That’s just us at the plate. We’ve been really good offensively all year. We felt it was just a matter of time. There’s no giving up in this lineup.”

The Bulldogs (28-4) didn’t go quietly as Emily Phillips led off the sixth with a double and scored off a single from senior Madi Elish. With the game hanging in the balance, Lake Central catcher Jordan August delivered the defensive play of the afternoon when she threw a laser down to second base to catch Elish trying to steal for a key second out.

“That was a crazy play,” Lake Central pitcher Peyton Pepkowski said. “She made the best throw that I’ve seen her make all year. (Elish) was out by a lot. The throw was right on point.”