Lake Central senior sprinter on a new path through track

Those numbers come despite losing two years of potential development, including the pandemic-canceled 2020 season.

“I think those two years really gave me a push, something to really want to work for,” Fritz said. “It made me want to work more over the summer. If I had not done that, I wouldn’t be where I am now or as prepared.”

Fritz injured her left hamstring April 29 at the Highland Invitational. She still won both the 100 and 200 but has been sidelined since. She’s training lightly, icing the leg, seeing a trainer every day and plans to be ready for the postseason.

Missing the Duneland Athletic Conference meet Tuesday was difficult.

“It hurts a lot. I was really emotional over the weekend,” Fritz said. “I’m still happy to cheer on my teammates.”

To stay healthy, Fritz will likely only run the 100 and 200 in the sectional, cutting her relay stints. She hopes to go to state again before heading to Indiana University Northwest to study dental hygiene.

Even if the state meet isn’t in her future, though, Fritz is glad she made the decision to come back to the sport.