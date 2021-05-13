Lake Central senior sprinter on a new path through track

Missy Fritz wanted to win every race this season.
So far, so good. The Lake Central senior is undefeated in the 100 and 200-meters.
The confidence to set a goal like that wasn’t always there for Fritz, though. Despite a “pretty good” eighth grade season, she didn’t run track as a freshman.
“I was really scared to. I didn’t know anyone. I thought everyone would be an Olympian,” she said. “I knew the training was way different in high school, and I didn’t think I’d be able to handle it. I just decided to opt out.”
Coach Ron Fredrick and some of her current teammates knew she was talented. They talked to her about coming out for the team. She started to meet more people, became more comfortable and decided to run as a sophomore.
That campaign was a lifechanger. Fritz was a state qualifier in the 200 in 2019.
Still, she wouldn’t change a thing about her route.
“I’m really glad about how I ended up here,” Fritz said.
This season, her personal records are unrivaled in Northwest Indiana. She turned in a 12.29-second 100, a 25.55 in the 200 and ran a 58.96 split in the 1,600 relay. All three are top 10 in the state, per MileSplit.
Those numbers come despite losing two years of potential development, including the pandemic-canceled 2020 season.
“I think those two years really gave me a push, something to really want to work for,” Fritz said. “It made me want to work more over the summer. If I had not done that, I wouldn’t be where I am now or as prepared.”
Fritz injured her left hamstring April 29 at the Highland Invitational. She still won both the 100 and 200 but has been sidelined since. She’s training lightly, icing the leg, seeing a trainer every day and plans to be ready for the postseason.
Missing the Duneland Athletic Conference meet Tuesday was difficult.
“It hurts a lot. I was really emotional over the weekend,” Fritz said. “I’m still happy to cheer on my teammates.”
To stay healthy, Fritz will likely only run the 100 and 200 in the sectional, cutting her relay stints. She hopes to go to state again before heading to Indiana University Northwest to study dental hygiene.
Even if the state meet isn’t in her future, though, Fritz is glad she made the decision to come back to the sport.
“I really like the feeling of after a race, whether it’s good or bad. I know that I did something,” Fritz said. “(Track) has changed my life. I’ve met so many people. It’s like a new path for me that I never saw myself going down.”
KV takes NCC
Kankakee Valley won the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet Tuesday, completing the overall championship after going 5-0 in regular-season conference meets.
The Kougars won seven events, led by Taylor Schoonveld’s four firsts, to total 188.5 team points. Munster was second with 150.
The Mustangs’ Kylee Marshall set a meet record in the 100 at 12.46. Lowell junior Karina James broke the all-time mark in the 1,600 at 5:06.15.