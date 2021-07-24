Lake Central's Jeff Sherman is The Times 2021 Softball Coach of the Year

Jeff Sherman knows that having good players on the field will go a long way to make a coach look good.
The Lake Central coach also believes that having great leaders off the field will do the same.
Sherman is the 2021 Times Softball Coach of the Year after leading Lake Central to 31-2 record, which culminated in an appearance in the Class 4A state title game. To hear Sherman tell it, the success was specifically tied to having a strong group of seniors that took the pressures of bouncing back from COVID-19 off his plate and allowed the longtime coach to concentrate on softball.
“We had four seniors in Grace Renschen, Mikayla Creasbaum, Peyton Pepkowski and Jordan August that really handled a lot of that for us,” Sherman said. “We had a lot of conversations (about COVID) with our seniors and they showed leadership with the rest of the team. Not everyone has seniors they can trust in those situations and we did. Everyone just wanted to be smart all year and we were.”
The impact of COVID-19 on a sports season hit particularly close to home for the softball team after the 2020 season was wiped out. It got even closer in the fall when the Lake Central girls volleyball team had the bulk of its roster knocked out of the postseason due to contact tracing. Sherman paid attention to everything, and it was always a talking point with his players.
“I try to stay pretty involved with what goes on at Lake Central and that was painful to see (for volleyball),” Sherman said. “It’s hard because we all wanted to get back to as close to normal as we could, but we had to be smart.”
When the on-field product was the focus, few were better than the Indians this season. Sherman helped weave a group of talented returners in with a group of eager juniors that were a year behind their development. With players like junior Bree Mitchell, a Wisconsin recruit, and freshman Jolie Adams joining the program, Sherman had a lot of talent he had to blend together.
“You weren’t sure what you were going to get from everyone,” said Sherman, who also won Times Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2018. “We knew a lot of them were going to be key players for us and we knew they had played high-level travel softball, but many of them hadn’t played varsity before. The rest of the team did a good job of making the new players feel right at home. We all knew what the common goal was.”
That goal was to get to state and ultimately win the biggest game of the season. While the Indians fell to Roncalli 4-1 in the Class 4A state title game, the season wasn’t a loss in the eyes of Sherman. Lake Central was able to avenge an earlier loss to Crown Point in the postseason and also beat nationally ranked Marist (Illinois) in a 2-1 thriller.
“The journey itself is what we really want to hold onto,” Sherman said. “After the state title game, we told them not to let the loss define the group. We won 31 games. We were nationally ranked for almost the entire season. We swept all three major awards with Grace getting the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award, Pep getting Miss Softball and I was named the state coach of the year. Not for me, but it was so great to see Grace and Peyton get rewarded for their work. It was a special way to end our season.”