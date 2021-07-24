Lake Central's Jeff Sherman is The Times 2021 Softball Coach of the Year

The impact of COVID-19 on a sports season hit particularly close to home for the softball team after the 2020 season was wiped out. It got even closer in the fall when the Lake Central girls volleyball team had the bulk of its roster knocked out of the postseason due to contact tracing. Sherman paid attention to everything, and it was always a talking point with his players.

“I try to stay pretty involved with what goes on at Lake Central and that was painful to see (for volleyball),” Sherman said. “It’s hard because we all wanted to get back to as close to normal as we could, but we had to be smart.”

When the on-field product was the focus, few were better than the Indians this season. Sherman helped weave a group of talented returners in with a group of eager juniors that were a year behind their development. With players like junior Bree Mitchell, a Wisconsin recruit, and freshman Jolie Adams joining the program, Sherman had a lot of talent he had to blend together.