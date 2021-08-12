Lake Central's Kiley Conner commits to Northern Illinois

MEN'S BASKETBALL

PRO BASKETBALL

Clippers officially re-sign Leonard: Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar on Thursday. Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team. He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. The team has said there's no timetable for his return, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of the upcoming season while rehabbing. Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35% of the team’s salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season. By re-signing Leonard, the Clippers are guaranteed to have him and Paul George in the fold for the next few seasons. George signed a maximum contract extension last December. Leonard is from nearby Moreno Valley, and Paul is from Palmdale, north of Los Angeles. The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists last season, while shooting 51% from the field and 88% from the line. He was named to his seventh All-Defensive team and his third All-NBA first team last season.