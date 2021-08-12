Lake Central's Kiley Conner commits to Northern Illinois

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LC's Conner picks NIU: Lake Central senior Kiley Conner verbally committed to Northern Illinois on Twitter Thursday. The outfielder was an instrumental part of the Indians' run to the Class 4A state championship game in June. She hit .395, scoring 31 runs and driving in 24 more. She had nine doubles, four triples and four home runs entering the title game.
Beacons add assistant: Melisa Shock is ready to work with Valparaiso's pitchers, joining first-year head coach Amanda Eberhart's staff. Shock spent the previous two seasons at Frostburg State working with their pitchers. She played at Wittenburg, where she earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and an MBA.
PREP FOOTBALL
Andrean adds scrimmage: Andrean will play Culver Academy Friday at 6:30 p.m. after losing its originally scheduled scrimmage against Lake Central. The 59ers will host Culver with gates opening at 5:15 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
PNW adds Aldridge to staff: Kendall Aldridge is joining Purdue Northwest to assist Boomer Roberts. Aldridge comes from Houghton College (N.Y.), a Division III program. He will also serve as the facilities director, which entails planning and utilization of PNW athletic facilities for athletic, recreational, intramural and club sport events. Aldridge earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from IUPUI after playing at Ohio Valley University in West Virginia.
PRO BASKETBALL
Clippers officially re-sign Leonard: Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar on Thursday. Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team. He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. The team has said there's no timetable for his return, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of the upcoming season while rehabbing. Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35% of the team’s salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season. By re-signing Leonard, the Clippers are guaranteed to have him and Paul George in the fold for the next few seasons. George signed a maximum contract extension last December. Leonard is from nearby Moreno Valley, and Paul is from Palmdale, north of Los Angeles. The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists last season, while shooting 51% from the field and 88% from the line. He was named to his seventh All-Defensive team and his third All-NBA first team last season.