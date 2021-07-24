 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski is The Times 2021 Softball Player of the Year
alert top story urgent
2021 TIMES SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR | PEYTON PEPKOWSKI

Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski is The Times 2021 Softball Player of the Year

Peyton Pepkowski went through a lot of “pinch me” moments during her senior season with the Lake Central softball team.

The fact that she even got to have a season was a big first step after COVID-19 ripped away her junior year.

Once in the circle, Pepkowski often felt like she was dreaming as all of the hard work she had put forth to be Lake Central’s starting pitcher began to come to fruition. There were big wins over nationally ranked programs Marist (Illinois) and Crown Point, plus a trip to the Class 4A state finals.

The final surreal moment came when the 2021 Times Softball Player of the Year was named Miss Softball in Indiana.

“I don’t think it set in when the nominees were announced or certainly when my name was announced as the winner,” Pepkowski said. “I couldn’t believe that I won the award. There have been so many great players to receive that honor. I just thought about (former Crown Point star) Miranda Elish and how outstanding of a player she was. To think that I won the same award as her, I still don’t even know if I believe it.”

When Pepkowski was announced as Miss Softball at the North-South All-Star Game, she became the eighth Region player to win the award and the first since Elish in 2016. Lake Central’s most recent winner was Katie Mitchell in 2005.

“I still get giddy when I think about it,” Lake Central softball coach Jeff Sherman said. “I’m almost like a little kid with it. I get so excited. It brings a smile to my face every time I hear it.”

Pepkowski’s ascension to the highest honor for a softball player in the state was both a surprise and not shocking at all. In missing her junior season, Pepkowski didn’t get a full season of work after splitting time as a sophomore. Moving from an inexperienced sophomore, albeit one who earned a key start in a tough postseason loss to Crown Point, to a confident senior took a lot of work.

“I realized early in the year how fast all of this was going,” Pepkowski said. “It started hitting me how real it was. I was a senior and it was my time. I needed to step it up and show that I improved. I knew that I needed to be strong for my teammates and strong for myself.”

Pepkowski did just that, going 22-1 with 224 strikeouts and a 0.45 ERA. She overpowered hitters when she needed to and trusted her defense to bail her out any time the opposition made contact. While feeling the calendar push in on her, Pepkowski never tried to rush the process and developed a bulldog approach each time she was handed the ball.

“She’s the kind of kid where she is very down to earth, extremely intelligent and really mature,” Sherman said. “The uncoachable things just come very natural to her. Either you have them or you don’t and she certainly did.”

Pepkowski will continue her softball career at Loyola where she plans to go into the business field once she’s done playing. Former Portage star and 2015 co-Miss Softball Kiley Jones also pitched at Loyola.

“I don’t think there is a better fit for me than Loyola,” Pepkowski said. “Academics were my top priority plus the chance to continue playing. I’m thrilled for the opportunity that they’ve given me.”

The Times Player of the Year

2021 — Peyton Pepkowski, Lake Central

2019 — Jenna Towle, Lake Central

2018 — Alexa Pinarski, Lake Central

2017 — Alexis Holloway, Crown Point

2016 — Miranda Elish, Crown Point

2015 — Miranda Elish, Crown Point

2014 — Miranda Elish, Crown Point

2013 — Kiley Jones, Portage

2012 — Nikki Steinbach, Andrean

2011 — Nikki Steinbach, Andrean

2010 — Lanay Parks, Wheeler

2009 — Mel Dumezich, Whiting

2008 — Mel Dumezich, Whiting

2007 — Hallie Gibbs, Munster

2006 — Mel Dumezich, Whiting

2005 — Katie Mitchell, Lake Central

2004 — Katie Mitchell, Lake Central

2003 — Brooke Baker, Lake Central

2002 — Brooke Baker, Lake Central

2001 — Brooke Baker, Lake Central

2000 — Michele Pickering, Portage

1999 — Wendy Cannon, Portage

1998 — Wendy Cannon, Portage

1997 — Leslie Malerich, Merrillville

1996 — Sarah Van Gorp, Lake Central

1995 — Sarah Van Gorp, Lake Central

1994 — Denise Szany, Lake Central

1993 — Leah Frink, Merrillville

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts