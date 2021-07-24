Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski is The Times 2021 Softball Player of the Year

When Pepkowski was announced as Miss Softball at the North-South All-Star Game, she became the eighth Region player to win the award and the first since Elish in 2016. Lake Central’s most recent winner was Katie Mitchell in 2005.

“I still get giddy when I think about it,” Lake Central softball coach Jeff Sherman said. “I’m almost like a little kid with it. I get so excited. It brings a smile to my face every time I hear it.”

Pepkowski’s ascension to the highest honor for a softball player in the state was both a surprise and not shocking at all. In missing her junior season, Pepkowski didn’t get a full season of work after splitting time as a sophomore. Moving from an inexperienced sophomore, albeit one who earned a key start in a tough postseason loss to Crown Point, to a confident senior took a lot of work.

“I realized early in the year how fast all of this was going,” Pepkowski said. “It started hitting me how real it was. I was a senior and it was my time. I needed to step it up and show that I improved. I knew that I needed to be strong for my teammates and strong for myself.”