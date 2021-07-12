Lansing Police Department, TF South baseball team to meet in charity softball game

LANSING — An arm injury ended Al Phillips' pitching career years ago, but he's willing to come out of retirement for a good cause.

Phillips, recently sworn in as Lansing's police chief, pitched the idea of a charity event to TF South baseball coach Matt Tiffy, who loved it.

So teams from the village's police department and the South baseball program will meet in a charity softball game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lansing Old-Timers Sports Complex, 16700 Chicago Ave.

The event will serve as a benefit for We Are Lansing, the nonprofit founded by recent TF South graduate Cam Sanchez. We Are Lansing is seeking fans to bring donations of new or gently used clothes, linens, and bed and bath items.

That's not the only purpose of the event, according to Phillips.

"This was part of my original plan when I was applying (to become) chief — to build on our community relations," he said. "I want to start building (communication to) a younger base."

Phillips has been part of other benefit softball games against groups of other local first responders. Bringing the event home to Lansing seemed like a logical next step.

And it's right in his wheelhouse.