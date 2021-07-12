 Skip to main content
Lansing Police Department, TF South baseball team to meet in charity softball game
Lansing Police Department, TF South baseball team to meet in charity softball game

In this file photo from 2016, current Lansing police Chief Al Phillips pitches during the Police and Fire Charity Softball Tournament. Phillips has organized a charity softball game against TF South's baseball team that is scheduled for Tuesday.

 John Luke, File, The Times

LANSING — An arm injury ended Al Phillips' pitching career years ago, but he's willing to come out of retirement for a good cause.

Phillips, recently sworn in as Lansing's police chief, pitched the idea of a charity event to TF South baseball coach Matt Tiffy, who loved it.

So teams from the village's police department and the South baseball program will meet in a charity softball game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lansing Old-Timers Sports Complex, 16700 Chicago Ave.

The event will serve as a benefit for We Are Lansing, the nonprofit founded by recent TF South graduate Cam Sanchez. We Are Lansing is seeking fans to bring donations of new or gently used clothes, linens, and bed and bath items.

That's not the only purpose of the event, according to Phillips.

"This was part of my original plan when I was applying (to become) chief — to build on our community relations," he said. "I want to start building (communication to) a younger base."

Phillips has been part of other benefit softball games against groups of other local first responders. Bringing the event home to Lansing seemed like a logical next step.

And it's right in his wheelhouse.

"I grew up playing baseball," Phillips said. "I played baseball at Valparaiso University for two years. Blew out my arm there, ended up being a DH."

The idea made sense to Tiffy, whose father-in-law and brother-in-law are police officers.

"We're excited to get involved and do this," Tiffy said. "I think it's a good thing for the community.

"Most of my guys are playing travel ball (this summer). We'll find out real quick how well we can hit a softball."

