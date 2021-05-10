LaPorte basketball to be a ‘family’ under new coach Jordan Heckard

LAPORTE — As Michael Jordan and the Bulls won championships, Jordan Heckard had his focus on the stars of the local Region communities in the 1990s.

The 2004 Valparaiso graduate will now coach in the Duneland Athletic Conference, approved as LaPorte boys basketball coach on Monday.

“I looked at the Duneland conference growing up in the 90s, shoot, it might’ve well as been the NBA,” he said. “As a Valpo guy, always seeing the holiday tournament in Michigan City and seeing the Valpo-LaPorte rivalry and really seeing the community getting behind a team, I’ve always respected the LaPorte basketball heritage and the community, and it seemed like a really good fit.”

Heckard spent the previous nine seasons coaching at Highland, where his teams went 74-137. The silver lining is he built up a program to finish .500 or better in three of the last four seasons. That sustainable growth is what he hopes to replicate at LaPorte.

“When you look at my teams that I’ve had at Highland, I think there’s a couple things that could be said for all nine years: We were always prepared, and they played hard and believed in one another,” he said.