LaPorte basketball to be a ‘family’ under new coach Jordan Heckard

LAPORTE — As Michael Jordan and the Bulls won championships, Jordan Heckard had his focus on the stars of the local Region communities in the 1990s.
The 2004 Valparaiso graduate will now coach in the Duneland Athletic Conference, approved as LaPorte boys basketball coach on Monday.
“I looked at the Duneland conference growing up in the 90s, shoot, it might’ve well as been the NBA,” he said. “As a Valpo guy, always seeing the holiday tournament in Michigan City and seeing the Valpo-LaPorte rivalry and really seeing the community getting behind a team, I’ve always respected the LaPorte basketball heritage and the community, and it seemed like a really good fit.”
Heckard spent the previous nine seasons coaching at Highland, where his teams went 74-137. The silver lining is he built up a program to finish .500 or better in three of the last four seasons. That sustainable growth is what he hopes to replicate at LaPorte.
“When you look at my teams that I’ve had at Highland, I think there’s a couple things that could be said for all nine years: We were always prepared, and they played hard and believed in one another,” he said.
Heckard will start building that culture Tuesday when he meets with his Slicers team for the first time. For him, it’s an important first step as he transitions to a community where he will also teach social studies and raise his family.
“In all of coaching and all of sports, the human element and being relational, making relationships and connections with people is huge,” Heckard said. “I want to get to know the community, the leaders in the community in all the schools, and it’s great to have a full summer.”
The new chapter in LaPorte’s program will also be the first big change in Charlie Heckard’s life. The 6-year-old already has orange and black to wear, Jordan says, as he begins youth sports and will become a familiar face in front of LaPorte players.
“Such a big part of the program for me is my family. Having my 6-year-old son tag along and get to know the guys, for him it’s going to be an interesting transition because he’s been a Highland Trojan his whole life,” Heckard said.
“It’s a family program and I want our guys to see that and want our kids to see that, and just create that environment.”
Heckard replaces Kyle Benge, who resigned in March after going 32-59 in four seasons, finishing last season at 5-18 and winless in seven DAC games. For Heckard, his wife Megan and children — Charlie, Ava (3), and Henry (1) — it’ll be a life change and starting a new puzzle.
“In order to succeed in high school hoops, you’ve got to outwork people, you’ve got to have that group camaraderie and group cohesion,” Heckard said. “These are all pieces of the puzzle, there’s no shortcut to it, you’ve got to be intentional with guys and build that culture. We’re going to devote a lot of time to it and do it the right way.”