LaPorte holds off Munster in regional semifinal

LAPORTE — Munster’s comeback was nearly complete.

The Mustangs had the ball with 18.2 seconds left in a Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal on Saturday and were hoping to send the game into overtime against the host Slicers.

Kayla Ziel almost made it happen.

The junior guard drained a shot at the buzzer, but the only problem is that her attempt was a couple feet inside the 3-point line, which allowed LaPorte to escape with a thrilling 48-47 win.

“We got ourselves to a point where we had a chance,” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “We panicked a little bit on that last play. … But we still had a good look. She just didn’t realize where she was on the floor, so she ended up knocking a 2 down instead of a 3.”

The Slicers (19-7) led 38-23 at halftime behind an offensive explosion from Ryin Ott. The junior guard scored 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from behind the arc in the first quarter. Following her hot start, Ott was face-guarded by Munstangs senior guard Sara Zabrecky for the rest of the game but still finished with a game-high 21 points.

“Our other players stepped up,” Ott said. “They know that when any of us get face-guarded, they need to step up, and they did a good job doing that.”

