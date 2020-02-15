LaPorte holds off Munster in regional semifinal

LAPORTE — Munster’s comeback was nearly complete.
The Mustangs had the ball with 18.2 seconds left in a Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal on Saturday and were hoping to send the game into overtime against the host Slicers.
Kayla Ziel almost made it happen.
The junior guard drained a shot at the buzzer, but the only problem is that her attempt was a couple feet inside the 3-point line, which allowed LaPorte to escape with a thrilling 48-47 win.
“We got ourselves to a point where we had a chance,” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “We panicked a little bit on that last play. … But we still had a good look. She just didn’t realize where she was on the floor, so she ended up knocking a 2 down instead of a 3.”
The Slicers (19-7) led 38-23 at halftime behind an offensive explosion from Ryin Ott. The junior guard scored 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from behind the arc in the first quarter. Following her hot start, Ott was face-guarded by Munstangs senior guard Sara Zabrecky for the rest of the game but still finished with a game-high 21 points.
“Our other players stepped up,” Ott said. “They know that when any of us get face-guarded, they need to step up, and they did a good job doing that.”
Zabrecky made two free throws with 49.5 seconds left to bring Munster (22-6), which trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, within one point. But on the ensuing possession, senior guard Nyla Asad made a layup to give LaPorte a 48-45 lead that was just enough cushion to propel the Slicers into the regional championship against Penn (26-2).
LaPorte lost to the Kingsmen 61-49 on the road in both teams' season-opener on Nov. 7. Eyeing a chance at redemption, Asad thinks her squad is ready to seize the moment.
“It feels amazing to be one of the Elite Eight (teams),” said Asad who scored seven points. “We just hope we can make it to semistate. We were just saying in the locker room that no women’s team at LaPorte, since 2001, has made it this far. So, we just want to keep pushing to make history.”
Junior forward Holly Kaim, who celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday, paced the Mustangs and tied her career high with 19 points. She also snagged seven rebounds and said she was thankful to have gone on such a memorable run during her junior campaign.
Munster won its first Northwest Crossroads Conference since 20009, clinched its first sectional championship in a decade and set a school record with 22 victories this year.
"Obviously, it would have been better to win (Saturday)," Kaim said. "But you can't ask for anything more. You go out there and play your hardest and whatever happens, happens."
Zabrecky notched 12 points and held back tears as she hugged her teammates and family after the game. The senior transferred from Lake Central prior to the season and said joining the Mustangs was the best decision of her prep career.
"These girls always had my back," Zabrecky said. "If I ever got down, they would just picked me right back up. We always had each other. Sadly, it had to come to an end. But I loved it, and I would do it all over again."