LaPorte junior in it to win it

Cole Raymond wants to win and he’s not afraid to say it.
The LaPorte junior qualified for state in the 1,600 meters and was part of a regional 3,200 relay team as a freshman. He finished 34th this fall in the cross country state race.
He's ready to move into another tier.
“I want to go to state and I want to be in the race. I don’t know if anyone can run away from me late,” Raymond said. “You’ve got to say it to believe it. I want to be there to win a state title. I know there’s some big guys there and I haven’t really proven myself, yet, but I just want to be in position to win it. There’s four or five guys who can win it, might as well think you can. If you fall short and get fourth, that’s still a great performance. I want to go in there with the mentality that I want to win.”
Raymond turned a corner this past fall. He won the Lafayette Harrison Invitational, the New Prairie Sectional and the Chesterton Regional. He was in the top three at the Brunsford Invite, the New Prairie Invite and semistate.
It built his confidence and he’s carried that into the spring.
“I really feel like I can compete and really get after it,” Raymond said.
As a kid, Raymond didn’t weigh enough for youth football. He played baseball, soccer and basketball, continuing on the hardwood into high school. But running was something different. He was hooked when the success started to come during his freshman cross country season.
“I just fell in love with it,” he said. “I played team sports growing up and I had a lot of heartbreak from those teams. Running was the first sport where the ultimate deciding factor was me. It comes down to whether or not I want to put in the work. There are no excuses in running.”
No final decision will be made on exactly which events Raymond will run this season for at least a few more weeks. He’s a distance runner by reputation and probably strongest in the 1,600. He’ll also run the 400, 800 and 3,200, as well as some relays. He’s a versatile weapon for the Slicers.
“He’s just a hyper-competitive kid. Everything’s kind of a competition for him,” LaPorte coach Corbin Slater said. “He’s not afraid to just go after it. Even as a freshman, he just surprised me one step after another, one race after another. He just never backed now. He wants to win. He wants to be the best. That’s just in his DNA.”
As a teammate, Raymond has two sides. He’s a natural leader due to his background in team sports and admits to being too hard on younger athletes, at times. But he’s also known to keep things light.
Raymond’s been in trouble for clowning for the camera as he finished races.
“I just kind of let my emotions go. I’ve put a lot of hard work in,” he said. “My freshman year, nobody cared about LaPorte cross country or LaPorte track. Now, people have started to see that we have some guys. So, I just try to make the sport fun.”
Slater said Raymond’s times as a ninth grader just didn’t make sense. He had “Bambi legs” and his form needed work.
“I hate the cliches about it coming down to heart. Every kid says they want to be the best,” Slater said. “He just has that refusal to lose. It’s one of those things that’s intangible.”
A 4-minute, 12 second mile is possible for Raymond, Slater believes. The school record of 4:08 isn’t out of the question, either.
Come the end of May, Raymond expects to be standing on a podium or two.
“I’m going there to win,” he said.