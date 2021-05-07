Larry Moore Jr. takes over as Hammond Central, Morton round out coaching hires

It was almost a given, but Larry Moore Jr. doesn't take it for granted.
After leading Hammond to its first No. 1 ranking since 1974, Moore has officially been hired as the first boys basketball coach at Hammond Central. The decision was approved Tuesday night at a School City of Hammond board meeting, along with several other coaching hires at Hammond Central and Morton.
"The mindset doesn't change at all," Moore said. "We'll have a new gym and new facilities and our name is going to be different, which I'll have to adjust to. But that's OK, because change is good. Our students will now be on the same field academically and athletically with a lot of other schools in our area, and I'm really looking forward to it."
Moore compiled a 139-67 record in nine seasons at Hammond, including an 18-2 record this past season en route to the Wildcats' fourth straight Class 3A sectional title.
After the 2020-21 school year, the School City of Hammond will consolidate, and Clark, Gavit and Hammond high schools will close for good. The two remaining traditional public high schools in Hammond will be Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building.
Moore will be joined by his father, Larry Moore Sr., who is a 1974 Hammond grad. Larry Sr. was a 1974 Indiana All-Star alongside NBA legend Larry Bird and had been serving as the athletic director at his alma mater. He will now be an assistant athletic director at Hammond Central.
"Having played for my dad (at St. Francis de Sales in Chicago) and still getting to work with him every day, you can't beat that," Larry Jr. said. "It's definitely a blessing."
On the girls side, Hammond Central hired former Clark coach Okeisha Howard. She guided the Pioneers for the last two seasons and went 9-33 during that span.
Howard, who played at Old Dominion, said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue her coaching career at Hammond Central.
"The fact that I'm going to be the first coach is awesome," Howard said. "I've coached at Clark and Bowman, but obviously there was someone there before me. This is the first time that I'll actually be able to build a program."
In similar fashion, Morton also picked up a girls basketball coach from one of the closing schools.
Former Gavit coach Alana Anderson was hired to take over the Governors. The 2007 Griffith grad went 19-90 over the last five seasons with the Gladiators.
She will replace Deandre Williams, who was at the the helm for three seasons at Morton and finished 18-48.
"Last season was really rough because of COVID, but I knew I wanted to continue coaching. This is something that I'm really passionate about," Anderson said. " ... My entire family is invested. My kids are pumped to come to the games and my husband keeps my book, so we had that conversation about what was next after Gavit, and my husband encouraged me to apply (at Morton)."
The Governors also retained Mac Mishler as their football coach. He went 3-1 in his first season last fall, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he's already had several blended workouts this spring with players from Morton and Gavit since the majority of current Gavit students will attend Morton next year.
Meanwhile, the majority of current Clark and Hammond students will head to Hammond Central.
"More numbers breeds more competition," Mishler said. "And for us, the good thing is that although we're losing a lot of Morton seniors, Gavit will bring over a healthy dose of kids that will replace those who are graduating."
The Times reported Tuesday that Hammond Central hired former Wheeler coach Adam Hudak as its first football coach, and Morton hired former Hammond assistant Aaron Abram as its new boys basketball coach. Abram replaces Eric Speer, who led the Governors for one season and went 10-15.
In another coaching change, former Lighthouse interim boys basketball coach Kendall Nichols was hired Friday as the new boys basketball coach at Indianapolis Riverside.
Nichols stepped in for the Lions and went 3-1 after former coach Nick Moore was fired for throwing a chair on the court during a game at Bowman, Moore's alma mater, on Jan. 29.
Nichols, a 1995 Roosevelt alum, was replaced by Thomas Smith at the end of the season. He said he was disappointed when he was not retained by Lighthouse, but he's thrilled to get back in the saddle.
"I was able to keep those kids going, despite everything we went through. We just kept going and kept fighting and that's what I'll take with me to Indianapolis Riverside," Nichols said. "I just want to help these young men and be someone that can give them hope and motivation through basketball."