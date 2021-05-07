Larry Moore Jr. takes over as Hammond Central, Morton round out coaching hires

Moore will be joined by his father, Larry Moore Sr., who is a 1974 Hammond grad. Larry Sr. was a 1974 Indiana All-Star alongside NBA legend Larry Bird and had been serving as the athletic director at his alma mater. He will now be an assistant athletic director at Hammond Central.

"Having played for my dad (at St. Francis de Sales in Chicago) and still getting to work with him every day, you can't beat that," Larry Jr. said. "It's definitely a blessing."

On the girls side, Hammond Central hired former Clark coach Okeisha Howard. She guided the Pioneers for the last two seasons and went 9-33 during that span.

Howard, who played at Old Dominion, said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue her coaching career at Hammond Central.

"The fact that I'm going to be the first coach is awesome," Howard said. "I've coached at Clark and Bowman, but obviously there was someone there before me. This is the first time that I'll actually be able to build a program."

In similar fashion, Morton also picked up a girls basketball coach from one of the closing schools.

Former Gavit coach Alana Anderson was hired to take over the Governors. The 2007 Griffith grad went 19-90 over the last five seasons with the Gladiators.