Late burst lifts Valparaiso over rival Chesterton

VALPARAISO — Marley Nagy wasn’t worried when Valparaiso was still scoreless after four innings of action on Thursday afternoon.

The junior knew that runs were bound to come in the fifth inning, much like they’ve done in Valparaiso’s last three games. Nagy proved to be correct as Valparaiso batted around in the fifth inning and then again in the sixth to score all of its runs in a 9-1 win over rival Chesterton.

The Vikings have now scored 11 runs in the fifth inning over their last four games.

“It always happens to us in the fifth inning,” Nagy said. “Coach (Tracy Corneil) calls us ‘The Cardiac Kids’ because we always wait until late in the game to get something going.”

The blueprint was the same on Thursday as it has been for many of Valparaiso’s seven victories this season. The Vikings hit the ball hard in the first four innings, but couldn’t string together any momentum. When players did hit the ball hard, much like Nagy did in her first two at-bats, the ball was often hit right to a Chesterton fielder.

“When you’re making good contact, that’s generally a sign of good things to come,” Corneil said. “The hope is that you can catch a break and start getting some positive contact back-to-back.”