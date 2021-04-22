Late burst lifts Valparaiso over rival Chesterton

VALPARAISO — Marley Nagy wasn’t worried when Valparaiso was still scoreless after four innings of action on Thursday afternoon.
The junior knew that runs were bound to come in the fifth inning, much like they’ve done in Valparaiso’s last three games. Nagy proved to be correct as Valparaiso batted around in the fifth inning and then again in the sixth to score all of its runs in a 9-1 win over rival Chesterton.
The Vikings have now scored 11 runs in the fifth inning over their last four games.
“It always happens to us in the fifth inning,” Nagy said. “Coach (Tracy Corneil) calls us ‘The Cardiac Kids’ because we always wait until late in the game to get something going.”
The blueprint was the same on Thursday as it has been for many of Valparaiso’s seven victories this season. The Vikings hit the ball hard in the first four innings, but couldn’t string together any momentum. When players did hit the ball hard, much like Nagy did in her first two at-bats, the ball was often hit right to a Chesterton fielder.
“When you’re making good contact, that’s generally a sign of good things to come,” Corneil said. “The hope is that you can catch a break and start getting some positive contact back-to-back.”
The Vikings (7-2, 5-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) got a base runner in each of the first four innings, but it wasn’t until Ana Betustak led off the fifth inning with a single and then No. 9 hitter Maddy Wills added a double that Valparaiso got multiple hits in the same inning.
“It’s not a surprise,” Corneil said. “We’ve been getting a ton of production from the lower part of the lineup this year.”
Nagy broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double to score Wills and then the floodgates opened for Valparaiso. Paiton Iliff and Charlotte Dombrowski added RBI hits and the pair later scored to give the Vikings a 5-1 lead.
The momentum continued into the sixth inning when the Vikings batted around once again and scored four more runs as Wills and Nagy again set the tone with big hits. Wills and Nagy both finished with two hits and two runs scored while Iliff added three hits and a RBI.
“I was getting frustrated earlier in the game that we weren’t getting hits, but you can’t get down for too long,” Nagy said. “We definitely feed off each other once we all start getting hits.”
Dombrowski pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts to go along with a pair of hits at the plate.
“This was a great game for us, but I don’t know why it takes until the fifth inning,” Corneil said. “If we can get this lineup to click a little earlier, we can really put up some numbers.”