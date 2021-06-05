LaTreasure Johnson, Kaylie Politza paces local contingent with second-place finishes

INDIANAPOLIS —Lake Central senior LaTreasure Johnson was just a little more than 2 inches from winning the state title in the long jump, but her solid effort highlighted a strong showing from Region athletes on Saturday.
On a very warm day at Ben Davis, Johnson’s leap of 18 feet, 9 3/4 inches was just behind Zionsville's Michelle Nazarov (19-0). Valpo's Joanna Fields was sixth and LC's Rylie Klaich seventh.
“I came in really confident in my performance,” said Johnson, who also ran a leg on the 400-meter relay that placed eighth. “Of course, I wanted to get first but second place isn't bad either, so I'm happy. I'm overall happy with that, as well.”
Going in Johnson said she liked her chances for a blue ribbon.
“I wanted to jump 20 (feet),” she said. “I always dream big, why not? … I wasn't able to do that, but it was OK. I was confident coming in. I wasn't really nervous either.”
LC coach Ron Fredrick said he was happy for Johnson’s effort all year long.
“Obviously I would have liked to have had her jump a little bit, 2 inches farther and win, but she had a very good career,” he said. “You can't really be disappointed, two runner-up finishes. She medaled three times, came to state three times and medaled three times. So that's really a good career.”
Also for LC, LaTreasure’s sister, Essence Johnson, placed fifth in the high jump with a 5-6 leap, while Missy Fritz was seventh in the 100 and ninth in the 200. The 1,600 relay placed ninth. Lake Central finished tied for seventh with Center Groove in the team standings with 26 points.
“The four-by-one set a school record, we had two people medal in the long jump,” Frederick said. “That's the first time that's happened. We had our highest finish in the high jump. It's been a good day.”
Also just finishing a little under two seconds out of first was Valparaiso junior Kaylie Politza, who finished second in the 800 in 2:10.35, just behind Huntington North’s Addison Wiley in 2:08.62. Politza was seeded third in 2:12.85.
Long-distance runaround
Lowell’s indefatigable junior Karina James had a strong showing in the distance races, placing fourth in the 3,200 after placing sixth earlier in the night in the 1,600. She was running sixth midway through the 3,200 and moved up in the second half of the race.
“I tend to have a better second mile, especially if I have someone ahead of me,” James said. “So that's kind of how I took it. I got out relaxed, to kind of set the stage for the second mile and ultimately the finish. I'm really really satisfied with the performances today.”
James set school records for both races — 4:52.47 in the 1,600 and 10:38.26 in the 3,200.
“I can't complain, she said. “It's a really great day and a really good final day for the season I’d say.”
Chesterton junior Bailey Ranta also finished her season strong in the 3,200 that was won in state record time of 10:03.09 by Bishop Chatard’s Lily Cridge. Ranta finished ninth in a personal-best 10:52.24.
“I wouldn't be here without my teammates and athletic trainers, my parents, my family and my coaches,” Ranta said. “I’m beyond happy for my performance. I really wanted to get a PR at the state meet. Everything that's happened this year, the setbacks, it just prepared me for a major comeback.”
In the 1,600, James said it was a difficult start as some feet got tangled in the first turn and she almost went down.
“I think that it was just a really talented race this year, top six going under sub five is a really talented year,” she said.
Other finishes
Kankakee Valley’s Taylor Schoonveld finished third in the high jump with a height of 5-8, while teammate Emily Nannenga was ninth (5-5). Schoonveld placed sixth in the 300 hurdles.
“That's hard to believe,” said Schoonveld of the two podium finishes. “I've been working for it, so I'm glad I got up there.”
K.V. coach Lane Lewallen said it was a phenomenal day for Schoonveld and Nannenga.
“Taylor and Emily were both tied for 11th seed, but I knew if they jumped well, that they could score,” he said. “And once Tay got on a roll. The beautiful thing too about being down here is that five-eight is legit five-eight because at the state meet they're measuring everything.
“Not only was that third place, but that was our school record. I'm so proud of Emily to get ninth and then Tay ran a great 300, so what a phenomenal day. That's the most points we've scored at state (13) in a long, long time.”
Chesterton’s Camryn Dunn was fourth in the 400 (56.9) and sixth in the 100.
“It was pretty incredible, especially to come out and not only podium so high, but also be able to have a PR and break my school record," Dunn said. It's just incredible, and it's the best combination of my best efforts and it just makes everything so much better when you win more than just a medal and more than just a PR.”
Chesterton’s 3,200 relay team of Nalani Malackowski, Bree Gentry, Ranta and Alyssa Dunlap placed sixth in 9:25.34.
Indianapolis Cathedral won the state title with 39 points, the lowest winning total score since 1994, edging Warren Central by one point.
Valpo repeats as unified champs
It was a victorious bus ride home for Valparaiso's unified track team on Saturday.
The Vikings won the state meet for the second straight season, compiling 126 points to top runner-up Fishers’ 106. Fort Wayne Carroll was third (103) and South Bend Adams fourth (98) in the 12-team field. The state meet was held at Ben Davis prior to the girls state finals.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Valpo coach Dave Prokop said. “We’re very excited. We were disappointed we couldn’t compete last year due to COVID to defend our title. We really didn’t know if it was going to happen this year. But we were able to win our sectional and then we won our first regional title.”
Valpo won the regional at Kokomo on May 29. The momentum carried over into Saturday.
“We had a lot of energy going this week,” Prokop said. “Anything can happen in Unified Track. Today we set some personal records for a lot of the events. We had a lot of first places in each event.”
The girls 400 meter relay of Josephine Mitchell, Sofia Maidl, Stella Waiman and Sabrina Falk took first.
“The girls did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Prokop said.
Also finishing first were John Kalin in the 100 and Kolbey Johnson in the long jump.
Rowland Sorrick had a big day, taking first in the 100 and a second in the long jump.
“He got 18 points for us which was huge,” Prokop said.
Finishing second for Valpo were Elliot Strauss and Ruby Bamsberger in the 100, Isabella Bukur in the long jump and Clayton MacLagan in the shot put.
There were several flights for each event, and there were place finishers for each flight and scored points for his or her team.
“Each event scores the same,” Prokop said.
Leo Davison finished third in the 400 after being seeded sixth, which Prokop said also gave the team a boost.
The Unified team has been practicing Monday through Friday around its meets since March.
“We’ve been working real hard for this, and everything paid off,” Prokop said.