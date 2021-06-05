LaTreasure Johnson, Kaylie Politza paces local contingent with second-place finishes

K.V. coach Lane Lewallen said it was a phenomenal day for Schoonveld and Nannenga.

“Taylor and Emily were both tied for 11th seed, but I knew if they jumped well, that they could score,” he said. “And once Tay got on a roll. The beautiful thing too about being down here is that five-eight is legit five-eight because at the state meet they're measuring everything.

“Not only was that third place, but that was our school record. I'm so proud of Emily to get ninth and then Tay ran a great 300, so what a phenomenal day. That's the most points we've scored at state (13) in a long, long time.”

Chesterton’s Camryn Dunn was fourth in the 400 (56.9) and sixth in the 100.

“It was pretty incredible, especially to come out and not only podium so high, but also be able to have a PR and break my school record," Dunn said. It's just incredible, and it's the best combination of my best efforts and it just makes everything so much better when you win more than just a medal and more than just a PR.”

Chesterton’s 3,200 relay team of Nalani Malackowski, Bree Gentry, Ranta and Alyssa Dunlap placed sixth in 9:25.34.