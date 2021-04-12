Legendary Chesterton coach LouAnn Hopson remembered as 'trailblazer'

Dan Lynch, Hopson's successor, is in his third year at the helm. He spent 14 seasons as an assistant under Hopson and emphasized that her hard exterior was only part of who she was.

On the inside, Lynch said Hopson had a big heart and treated the team like family.

"For all of her players she had in the past, she would send them Christmas cards every year," Lynch said. "She would send them letters to keep them updated and informed about the games and what we were doing as a team. She kept in touch with most of her former players. ...

"She demanded a lot from them, but she would do anything for them."

Two of Hopson's former players are Sierra and Kari LaFreniere, who graduated in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Their mother, Michelle DeRosa, is a longtime Region softball umpire and has countless memories of Hopson coaching her daughters.

However, what sticks out to DeRosa the most is not what Hopson gave to her kids and others within the Chesterton program, but rather what she gave to those outside of it.