Lemont ends TF South's season on rough note

Friday's game was anything but normal for South, which shut out TF North last week and was allowing just under 12 points a game.

But Lemont's ground game proved too much, with Kunickis leading the way. A powerful 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, he was born with a right arm that ends at the elbow.

But Kunickis has emerged as one of the top running backs in the south suburbs.

He caught a 22-yard pass from David Niemyjski to give Lemont a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Lemont got the ball back two plays later on an interception and made it 14-0 on Tyler Yates' 3-yard TD run.

But South rallied, blocking a punt and getting 23- and 25-yard passes from Temple to Charles Miles to set up Temple's 1-yard TD run.

Lemont then started to pull away, however.

Kunickis scored from 6 and 40 yards to make it 28-6 at halftime.

Another TD pass by Niemyjski and two more scoring runs by Kunickis made it 49-6 and triggered a running clock in the third quarter.