Lemont ends TF South's season on rough note

LEMONT — The season Ernest Temple and TF South weren't sure they would even get didn't end the way they hoped.
Senior quarterback/linebacker Isiah Lewis was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after a verbal dispute early in the first quarter and South never really recovered in a 49-14 South Suburban Blue loss to Lemont Friday night.
Albert Kunickis, one of the more inspiring stories in Illinois prep football, ran for 202 yards and five touchdowns as Lemont (3-2, 3-1) won for the seventh straight time in the series.
Temple and Joe Turner ran for touchdowns for South (4-2, 4-2).
"It wasn't a perfect season," said Temple, who moved to quarterback when Lewis left the game. "It was far from a perfect season. But it was still a season."
And as the months dragged on with no sports, getting anything this school year looked increasingly unlikely.
"Not knowing six months ago if we were going to get a season — getting that email (saying) we were going to have a season — it was like life," Temple said.
South coach Bob Padjen took a similar view.
"Six games — it's a spring season," Padjen said. "We played a lot of kids. Now it's a chance to go back to something normal hopefully."
Friday's game was anything but normal for South, which shut out TF North last week and was allowing just under 12 points a game.
But Lemont's ground game proved too much, with Kunickis leading the way. A powerful 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, he was born with a right arm that ends at the elbow.
But Kunickis has emerged as one of the top running backs in the south suburbs.
He caught a 22-yard pass from David Niemyjski to give Lemont a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Lemont got the ball back two plays later on an interception and made it 14-0 on Tyler Yates' 3-yard TD run.
But South rallied, blocking a punt and getting 23- and 25-yard passes from Temple to Charles Miles to set up Temple's 1-yard TD run.
Lemont then started to pull away, however.
Kunickis scored from 6 and 40 yards to make it 28-6 at halftime.
Another TD pass by Niemyjski and two more scoring runs by Kunickis made it 49-6 and triggered a running clock in the third quarter.
"We can't make as many mistakes as we did as a team," Temple said. "Whoever makes the fewest mistakes wins and we obviously made more mistakes than they did."
Turner added South's final TD in the fourth quarter. Temple ran for 46 yards and Wilson Buckley rushed for 43 for South.
Da'Aveon Harris had an interception and Devion Goodson recovered a fumble for South.