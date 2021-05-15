Light comes on for Munster's Brady Ginaven in no-hitter

GRIFFITH — Neither Munster right-hander Brady Ginaven nor catcher Evan Wittkamp knew until the fourth inning that Ginaven was working on a no-hitter.

Once the “hits” bulb came to life, the most famous of baseball’s many traditions kicked in. The dugout grew quieter and nobody dared whisper a word, even out of Ginaven’s earshot.

The only conversation about it took place in the pitcher’s mind, and it was a brief and simple one.

“It kind of stuck in the back of my mind,” Ginaven said. “I just told myself: ‘I’ve got to keep doing me, keep having my bulldog mindset and keep attacking the hitters.”

It worked. Ginaven finished his no-hitter, walked two and struck out 12 in Munster’s 10-0 nonconference road victory Saturday night over Griffith in a game shortened by one inning by the mercy rule.

He didn’t let the light bulb that popped on the scoreboard before it appeared in his head change his aggressive approach. The Panthers (11-7) had trouble keeping up with his 90 mph fastball, so he kept pumping them their way.