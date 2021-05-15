Light comes on for Munster's Brady Ginaven in no-hitter

GRIFFITH — Neither Munster right-hander Brady Ginaven nor catcher Evan Wittkamp knew until the fourth inning that Ginaven was working on a no-hitter.
Once the “hits” bulb came to life, the most famous of baseball’s many traditions kicked in. The dugout grew quieter and nobody dared whisper a word, even out of Ginaven’s earshot.
The only conversation about it took place in the pitcher’s mind, and it was a brief and simple one.
“It kind of stuck in the back of my mind,” Ginaven said. “I just told myself: ‘I’ve got to keep doing me, keep having my bulldog mindset and keep attacking the hitters.”
It worked. Ginaven finished his no-hitter, walked two and struck out 12 in Munster’s 10-0 nonconference road victory Saturday night over Griffith in a game shortened by one inning by the mercy rule.
He didn’t let the light bulb that popped on the scoreboard before it appeared in his head change his aggressive approach. The Panthers (11-7) had trouble keeping up with his 90 mph fastball, so he kept pumping them their way.
The No. 3 hitter in a potent lineup, Ginaven also singled three times and drove in two runs, pumping his batting average to .500. A junior, he verbally committed to Indiana State, which recruited him exclusively as a pitcher.
“This is my very first time throwing a no-hitter, not just in high school, my whole life,” Ginaven said. “It’s very exciting.”
Ginaven, who stands 6-foot-4 and has a mound presence that makes him look even bigger, then excused himself and said: “I’m going to go hug my mama. She’s probably waiting for me right now.”
The No. 3 hitter in a potent lineup, Ginaven also singled three times and drove in two runs, pumping his batting average to .500. A junior, he verbally committed to Indiana State, which recruited him exclusively as a pitcher.
Wittkamp said he believes it was the first no-hitter he caught at any level as well.
“I didn’t want to talk about it, didn’t want to jinx it, didn’t want to end it for him,” Wittkamp said. “Nobody talked about it. They’re all superstitious just as I am. He looked like prime Brady Ginaven tonight.”
The instant Ginaven ended the game with his fourth consecutive strikeout, the quiet was replaced by a mushrooming celebration surrounding Ginaven on the field.
“He did a nice job tonight being effectively wild in the strike zone and our kids were overmatched,” Griffith coach Brian Jennings said. “He’s good. Indiana State’s getting a good one.”
The game against a strong 4A program, part of Griffith’s back-loaded schedule, “will be good for us,” Jennings said.
The Panthers, shut down for two weeks after their season opener in this season of COVID, have an 8-1 record in the Greater South Shore Conference and face first-place Hanover Central in Cedar Lake for a two-game series Monday and Tuesday.
“I don’t care one bit about conference because we’re here to win Sectionals and beyond, not to win conferences” Jennings said. “And I don’t mean to sound arrogant. That’s just our mindset. We’re trying to get ready for the postseason. That’s where our focus is. … We’re playing good baseball teams to get ready for conference. This was a good lesson for us tonight. We got overmatched and we got beat by a good team.”